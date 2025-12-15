Devin Booker Gets Final Decision for Suns vs Lakers

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns will have Devin Booker available for tonight's matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Booker was initially questionable entering today with a groin injury that's caused him to miss the last three games.

He went through pre-game warmups before being given the green light to return to action.

Opening tip tonight at Mortgage Matchup Center is slated for just past 6:00 PM MST.

Booker's averaging 25 points per night on 45.7% shooting to pair with 4.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists.

Booker's been progressing, taking part in typical practice activities according to head coach Jordan Ott.

“He did practice with us. It’s always a good sign. Now we’ll see how he responds from this. It’s probably the most he’s done. See exactly where he’s at, but everything seems to be progressing," Ott said Saturday after practice (h/t Duane Rankin, The Arizona Republic).

“We didn’t do player versus player, we did player versus coaches, but he was able to do everything."

Booker was questionable ahead of Phoenix's NBA Cup quarterfinal matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder before the Suns opted to stay conservative, keeping him out.

"He’s making great progress. We just need a couple of days. We’ll be smart with this thing. It’s a long season," Ott said after Booker was ruled out on Wednesday.

“Definitely wants to play, definitely wants to play in a game like this. We want him to play, but we also want to be smart. He’s been through some of this and he knows his body as well as anyone."

Tonight's matchup features a consolation game between the Suns and Lakers -- who also lost in the quarterfinals earlier this week.

Suns Have Missed Devin Booker

The Suns clearly haven't been the same team without Booker in the lineup, as Phoenix is 1-2 without their star available in their last three games. Two of those contests saw the Suns score under 100 points.

Booker's scoring ability has been the obvious absence, though his gravity on the floor to pull defenders towards him -- and freeing up space for shooters around him -- has also been notably absent.

Dillon Brooks (who also was questionable tonight with an achilles injury) has led the Suns in scoring in two of their three games with Booker sidelined.

Phoenix is 14-11 on the season and hope to turn the ship around after losing their last four-of-six games.