What Went Horribly Wrong for Suns in Loss vs Warriors

PHOENIX -- After scoring 44 points in the first quarter, the Phoenix Suns could not find the same level of offensive success the rest of the night and ended up falling 119-116 to the Golden State Warriors Saturday.

Devin Booker tied his season high with 38 points, and the Suns were still almost able to mount another fourth quarter comeback after being down 11, but were not able to get a good shot off on the final possession.

"Great fight. Tough environment. This is where you learn, in the fire. These nights," Suns coach Jordan Ott said postgame (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). "We'll take a look and I'm sure there are some possessions we're going to want back, but overall, again, this is what this group does. Fight, be competitive every night."

Even though the game ended up being close, there were a few noticeable areas of improvement for the Suns, who fell to 15-13 with the loss.

What stood out in Suns' loss to Warriors:

Rebounding

The Warriors, who are also a smaller team, absolutely dominated the Suns on the glass, winning the rebounding battle 49-34.

They grabbed 17 offensive rebounds and won the second-chance points 26-9.

The Suns pride themselves on effort, and there were several rebounding opportunities where this effort wasn't present.

Shooting Woes

The Suns not only couldn't stay hot after the first quarter, but went ice cold from the floor, which allowed the Warriors to find a rhythm and take control of the game.

After shooting 70.8% from the floor and 60% from 3 in the first, Phoenix went 14-for-44 (31.8%) from the field and 3-for-17 (17.6%) from 3 in the second and third quarters.

The Suns only scored 43 points combined over the middle quarters, which is less than they scored in the first quarter alone.

"When it gets choppy, of all that stuff is going on, we've got to still somehow maintain." Ott said. "There's a reason why there is frustration from the other team because we're doing well. Then you got to take the lead from there to another level. I think there's some possessions there that we want back."

Fourth Quarter Execution

Phoenix has pulled off some incredible comebacks this season, and it looked like it might have another one against Golden State, but the Suns did not have the same level of execution they usually have in the clutch.

This was highlighted by the final play when Collin Gillespie caught the ball in the corner, then tried to swing it Royce O'Neale, but it went through his hands and by the time it was recovered by Booker, he had to heave it from halfcourt as time expired.

Suns fall 119-116.



Royce O'Neale unable to catch pass from Gillespie, Booker heave wide. #Suns #DubNation pic.twitter.com/2HpulHJ2sr — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) December 21, 2025

"They played a tougher game. Made shots towards the end," Suns forward Dillon Brooks said postgame (via Rankin). "We had too many mishaps in the fourth quarter."

Phoenix has had plenty of wins this season almost solely because it out hustles and shows more intensity than its opponent, but now teams are starting to match this or even beat the Suns at their own game.

The one consistent area the Suns are still showing this competitive fight in is the steal numbers, as they generated 12 steals against Golden State, which marked their fourth-straight game with double-digit steals and extended their league lead to 11.1 steals per game.

This is helping in some games, but it's apparent the Suns have to show more effort in other areas as well if they want to find the same success in stacking up wins that they had earlier this season.

Phoenix is back in action Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers at Mortgage Matchup Center.

