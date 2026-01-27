3 Suns Who Need to Step Up in Devin Booker's Injury Absence

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns move into the next week of basketball without their best player.

Devin Booker is officially sidelined through next Sunday with a sprained right ankle, per the team. He'll be re-evaluated next week.

The Suns have already played one game without Booker, which was a home loss to the Miami Heat. Jalen Green is also dealing with a hamstring strain.

"It's hard. You feel helpless to be honest with you at times," Suns coach Jordan Ott said on not having Green/Booker to run its halfcourt offense.

Phoenix also has home dates against the Brooklyn Nets, Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Clippers this week. In a tough Western Conference the Suns have worked hard to climb through its standings, Phoenix needs to ensure they won't slip down the standings.

Here's three guys who need to step up, and they shouldn't be a surprise:

Dillon Brooks

Jan 25, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) reacts after a shot against the Miami Heat in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brooks has transformed himself into a legitimate scoring option since joining Phoenix, which was simply not on anybody's Bingo card — but here we are.

Brooks has led the Suns in scoring 14 times this season with Booker in and out of the lineup. His confidence is at an all-time high, and his numbers show. His 20.4 points per night is currently a career-high.

Without Booker, the team's spacing has been next to nothing, so tough shots are going to be a regular thing for Suns players without Booker's gravity.

The good news? If anybody's known to make tough shots in Phoenix this season, it's been Brooks.

Collin Gillespie

Jan 23, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie (12) in action against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

There's nobody in Phoenix's backcourt that can create shots like Booker, though Gillespie's taken a massive step in that direction.

The underdog story has been fun to watch in Phoenix, but Gillespie can legitimately play. He's capable of facilitating, knocking down threes and getting to his spots on the floor, too.

Without Booker and even Green, the Suns' backcourt is now in the hands of Gillespie for the next foreseeable set of games. It's not a matter of if he can do it — we've seen him.

For Gillespie, it's elevating not only his scoring but also those around him while keeping Phoenix's offense on schedule.

Grayson Allen

Jan 23, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) reacts after a play against the Atlanta Hawks in the third quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Allen, a three-point specialist, has improved his ability to get to the rack this season.

However, his expertise is still from downtown, and in an Ott offense that essentially rests on the success of three-point shooting, Allen has to be the main engine of that.

Allen has scored over 20 points in his last five games. In his last two games, Allen's a combined 2-16 from three-point land.

That simply has to change, quickly, if the Suns are going to avoid their first three-game losing streak since October.

Latest Phoenix Suns News