Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs Trail Blazers

The Phoenix Suns will be without Jalen Green in their lineup for tonight's late road clash against the Portland Trail Blazers, which is slated for a 9:00 PM MST tip.

Hoops after dark, anybody?

Green is still battling a hip contusion on top of his hamstring injury that's been haunting him all season. There's hope his status as questionable and eventually a game-time decision bodes well for his availability later this week.

The Suns still have a battle ahead of them tonight with Portland, which sees Jordan Ott roll out this starting five:

Suns Reveal Starters vs Trail Blazers

Collin Gillespie

Grayson Allen

Royce O'Neale

Dillon Brooks

Mark Williams

This starting lineup is 3-5 this season for Phoenix.

With Devin Booker also out due to an ankle sprain, this has been the typical Suns starters Ott has relied on.

With Booker and Green potentially on the return soon, the Suns hope they can find a way to win tonight in Portland. ESPN's analytics gives Phoenix a 57% chance to do so.

"He just wants be out there. His teammates want him to be out there," Ott said of Green. "We want him to be out there, but there's no pressure from us. We want him back, we want him healthy. We want him with the speed that he has.

"Everything has to be right. It was great to see him out there just in general, just to see him out there. You could feel his energy. Even after the fall, I felt the impact. Just an unlucky bounce at this point, but he'll be out there as soon as he can."

As for Booker, his seven-day re-evaluation window was on Sunday, though Phoenix is unsurprisingly taking their time with their star player's return to action. He also suffered a groin injury earlier this year.

"Just the in-and-out, 2-1/2 hour flight. Felt it was best for his rehab. Really just stay home. Stay home. He wanted to come, but the way he's moving in the direction of that ankle sprain, day by day, he's taking leaps. It's best for him to stay home," Ott added on Booker's sprain (h/t Duane Rankin).

The Blazers are 23-27 and have lost their last five matchups entering tonight. Phoenix had their three-game winning streak snapped on Sunday in their loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, who just traded James Harden to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

