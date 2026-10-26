Thunder Rule Out 3 Starters vs Suns

PHOENIX -- The Oklahoma City Thunder have revealed their injury report for tonight's game against the Phoenix Suns following an injury-filled game in their win last night over the Los Angeles Clippers, which included a gruesome leg injury to Jalen Williams.

Williams (left lower leg injury), Chet Holmgren (right patellar tendinitis) and Cason Wallace (left shoulder soreness) are all out tonight against Phoenix, as the Thunder (3-0) will try to recoup after watching Williams suffer his serious leg injury.

Jaylin Williams is not on the report after leaving the Clippers game with a wrist injury.

"You got to play the hand you're dealt in life. It is what it is. It sucks, but it's part of the game," Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said postgame after Williams' injury.

"We have a team for a reason, guys that are ready to step in place, make a difference out there on the floor. Hold the fort down until those guys come back. Also support those guys in their journey, super unfortunate ... but yeah, we'll be okay."

The Suns (1-1) previously listed Oso Ighodaro (right oblique strain) as doubtful for tonight, and he has now been downgraded to out. Mark Williams (left shoulder surgery) remains out, while Drew Timme (G League, two-way) is also unavailable.

What Suns Are Up Against vs Thunder

Even without a few big names after a very emotional game and on the second night of a back-to-back, OKC, who has won its first three games, is a heavy favorite over the Suns tonight.

This will be the first meeting between the two teams after the Thunder swept the Suns in the first round of the playoffs last season, so Phoenix will look to have a strong response tonight.

There's no doubt a win tonight for the Suns would be very positive, especially given how concerning the team has looked in its first two games.

"We just need to find a rhythm. We've got to work our way through it. It's not going to feel great every single night," Suns coach Jordan Ott said after their victory over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

With Ighodaro out again alongside Williams, the Suns have to find a way to not be overwhelmed by the Thunder's size, which still includes Isaiah Hartenstein and 7-foot-3 rookie Aday Mara even without Holmgren.

Tonight's game is scheduled to tip off shortly after 5 p.m. MST.