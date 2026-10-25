Oso Ighodaro Headlines Suns Injury Report vs Thunder

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have revealed their official injury report for tomorrow night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Oso Ighodaro (right oblique strain) is doubtful, while Mark Williams (left shoulder surgery) remains out for Phoenix. Drew Timme (G League, two-way) is also out.

Collin Gillespie, who was grabbing at his hip in Saturday's win over the Golden State Warriors, is not on the report after coach Jordan Ott said the medical staff didn’t mention anything to him about the injury after the game.

Luke Kennard, who returned from a knee injury Saturday and scored 11 points, is also off the report and good to go against OKC.

The Thunder will reveal their injury report tomorrow, as they play the first leg of a back-to-back tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers.

More on Suns' Injuries

Ighodaro injured his oblique in the Suns' season opener Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers and did not play against the Warriors.

"We hope it's just more day-to-day than long-term. I think we avoided something serious," Ott previously said of his injury. "It looks like it's not as serious. It looks like we avoided something."

With the Suns dealing with injuries to Williams and Ighodaro, Khaman Maluach has been thrust into an even bigger role after surprisingly starting in the season opener.

The Suns are already a pretty small team, so they have really missed their top two centers.

After being 29th in defensive rebounding last season, their lack of rebounding ability has once again been very noticeable through the first two games.

"I think it's been a priority all camp, all preseason," Ott said of the Suns' rebounding pregame Saturday. "We know we were bottom five last year, and we're going to need to do it with our bigger wings, with our guards, going to come back and have to help. It's going to be a collective effort all season long to defensive rebound.

"We know at times we're going to be a little smaller, but we got to make up for other ways. We got to turn teams over. We got to take care of it ourselves, and then we got to crash the glass. That's the other three factors in that possession game. We know what it is, we got to get better at it.”

Phoenix is allowing the most offensive rebounds in the league at 17.5 per game, and the team recognizes the clear problem.

"The concerning part is obviously the rebounding portion — we just have to get hitched. I think we're playing decent defense, but if we can limit teams to one shot, that's going to be for our best," Suns star Devin Booker said after the win over Golden State.

"Once we secure the ball, we're dangerous. The part we got to clean up is getting that first rebound, and once you have a reputation where teams can get offensive rebounds on you, everyone's going to start crashing on us. So I think we just need to nip it in the bud. Maybe take some defensive fouls, and just kind of set the tone early, that it's not going to be one of those second chance points games."

Tomorrow's game against the Thunder will tip off shortly after 5 p.m. MST.