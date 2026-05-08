Suns Awards: Who Was Most Underrated Player This Season?

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns saw several players take big leaps this season under first-year coach Jordan Ott, which led to a lot more success than originally expected.

It was clear coming into the year that the Suns built a roster of several players who had chips on their shoulders, and the results proved just how underrated most of these players were heading into this season.

Of these players, here's our pick for the most underrated player relative to the Suns:

Suns' Most Underrated Player in 2025-26 Season

Dillon Brooks and Collin Gillespie showed just how impactful they can be with more opportunities, but in relation to the Suns group, our pick for most underrated player is Jordan Goodwin.

Goodwin represented exactly the style of play Ott wanted, which was generating more possessions whether it be by steals or offensive rebounds, ranking first on the team in steals per game (1.5) and second in offensive rebounds (2.0) at just 6-foot-3 and in only 22.5 minutes per game.

He also showed off a much-improved 3-point shot, shooting 37.1% from deep, after shooting 28.8% from three in his first stint in Phoenix during the 2023-24 season.

The Suns made a bold choice to keep Goodwin over Jared Butler ahead of the season despite Butler having a strong preseason, but it clearly paid off, as Goodwin was the team's fifth starter by the end of the year and has an argument for being an All-Defensive team selection.

Even more than just his play on the court, Goodwin was loved in the locker room and was called the best defender on the team by a few players, including Devin Booker.

Now heading into free agency, Goodwin is arguably the Suns' top priority to re-sign even after he played just one game in their first-round sweep to the Oklahoma City because of a calf injury.

Out of 70 games played this season, Goodwin had 39 games with two or more offensive rebounds, 36 with two or more steals and 34 with two or more 3-pointers, including a career-high eight 3-pointers against the Thunder in January.

This was all while guarding the other team's best player most nights.

Ott offered this on Goodwin ahead of the Thunder series on guarding Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, showing just how much trust the Suns had in him:

"He's taken those challenges. I thought the other night to do that for that long of period against (Stephen) Curry shows just his growth. To stay in the moment, playing high minutes and then the shooting piece. The shooting piece which helped us against these guys in January, has grown over the course of the season. He has the confidence to shoot as many shots as he gets. High quality shots and the other night, we needed that shot making in the 4th quarter."

Goodwin proved to be invaluable piece to the Suns, and now he seems to be one of their core players moving forward if they're able to sign him long term this summer.