Suns' Biggest Stat to Watch Heading Into 2026-27 Season Is Obvious

PHOENIX -- There are some undeniable questions the Phoenix Suns will have to solve with their new-look starting lineup.

Phoenix now has four ball-dominant scorers in Devin Booker, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and Miles Bridges headlining their starting group who will all look to coexist and play well together.

The two biggest hurdles the Suns will have to figure out are how all four of these players are going to share the load with a lack of playmaking and if they can all improve their 3-point shooting to spread out the floor.

ESPN Labels Obvious Key Stat for Suns

ESPN's Zach Kram named Phoenix's 3-point shooting as the stat that could swing their 2026-27 season.

As Kram pointed out, the 3-point percentages were not strong for Phoenix's projected starters last season: Booker shot 33%, Green 31%, Brooks 34%, Bridges 33% and Oso Ighodaro 0% (one attempt).

"The highest mark among that group is Brooks' 34%, which is still below league average. Meanwhile, Booker has been stuck at 33% for two seasons now, Green has never been above 35% in any season, and Bridges has exceeded that mark just once (in 2020-21)," Kram wrote.

"Collin Gillespie is a very good shooter (40% last season) off the bench -- and he very well might need to enter the starting lineup eventually to provide more spacing -- but losing Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale in the Bridges trade could cost Phoenix dearly. The Suns were a surprising success story last season, but they might not have enough spacing to repeat in 2026-27."

How Suns Can Overcome 3-Point Shooting

There's no doubt the Suns and coach Jordan Ott will have to devise a plan for Phoenix to be more successful in shooting 3-pointers with their starting group, and Ighodaro and his elite basketball IQ could help generate open looks for these players if he wins the starting job over Khaman Maluach.

Looking past the starting group, making up for the absences of Allen and O'Neale will be tough, but the Suns bench could still once again have a huge impact in bolstering their 3-point shooting.

Kram mentioned Gillespie, who is the biggest deep threat currently, but Luke Kennard comes over to Phoenix after leading the league in 3-point percentage last year, although the Suns will need to see him increase his volume significantly, while Rasheer Fleming and Haywood Highsmith could both be lethal 3-and-D players if they play their roles well.

There's no doubt that 3-point shooting will be an area to watch for the Suns and everyone will have to step up to the plate to help them overcome this concern.