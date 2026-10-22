Phoenix Suns center Oso Ighodaro appeared to have re-injured his right hip in the first half of the team's regular season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers.

With just seconds remaining in the second quarter, Ighodaro went to the locker room after being spotted in obvious pain and grabbing at his right hip, which is the same side that saw him miss some preseason action.

Oso Ighodaro holding his right hip as he struggles a bit around the floor. I believe that's the same hip that had him miss a preseason game. — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) October 22, 2026

The Suns are currently trailing 72-39 in Portland. Ighodaro, coming off the bench, has eight points, three rebounds and three assists in 15 minutes.

This article will be updated if any information becomes available.

Many were intrigued to see Khaman Maluach start over Ighodaro after the third-year center was considered to be the favorite to win the job. Suns coach Jordan Ott kept their plans of who would be the starter under wraps right until game time.

The ink is still drying on Ighodaro's recentcontract extension, a three-year and $29 million deal.

“Oso plays a significant role in driving our culture through his work ethic, toughness and character,” said Suns general manager Brian Gregory in a statement after extending Ighodaro earlier this week.

“His combination of physical tools and basketball IQ allows our team to be more versatile on both ends of the floor. Oso has made significant strides since we drafted him, and we know his commitment will see him continue to develop. We’re excited to keep him in his hometown community.”

Ighodaro is a favorite of Ott thanks to his versatility and ability to run the floor in Phoenix.

"I think I'm going to be a connector offensively and defensively," Ighodaro said of his projected role before the season began.

"I also want to keep stepping into that leadership role that I feel like I have in me. I want to definitely be a lot more aggressive, but like I said being a quarterback on the floor offensively and defensively is probably my No. 1 role I would say."

If Ighodaro misses the rest of the game, Maluach and two-way center Duop Reath will fill in center duties as the Suns look to climb their way out of their massive deficit in Portland.