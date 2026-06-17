Suns Disrespected in Early Power Rankings

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns proved a lot of preseason predictions wrong in the 2025-26 season and won't be sneaking up on anyone next year.

Still, it does not appear the Suns are going to be viewed that highly heading into the 2026-27 season based on power rankings following the conclusion of the NBA Finals.

Here's a look at how they stacked up in some recent power rankings looking ahead to next season:

The Suns were behind the Miami Heat (20), Portland Trail Blazers (19), LA Clippers (18), Charlotte Hornets (17), Golden State Warriors (16) and Orlando Magic (15) in ESPN's post-Finals power rankings.

Phoenix was last ranked 15th in ESPN's power rankings released before the playoffs where the Suns were swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are the No. 1 team in the new power rankings.

ESPN's Dave McMenanim wrote of the Suns:

"After going 45-37 in Jordan Ott's maiden voyage on the sideline, the Suns are primed to build on that success next season.

"Their core of Devin Booker, Dillon Brooks, Jalen Green, Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale are all under contract, and there should be room for Green to grow after hamstring issues persisted all season.

"They will have some salary cap maneuverability to be able to retain both Collin Gillespie and Jordan Goodwin, both of whom had career years in part because of the need to fill in for the injured Green. While the West will still be as tough as ever, the Suns figure to be a factor again."

Phoenix was one spot lower in these power rankings, and behind the Dallas Mavericks (21), Warriors (20), Blazers (19), Philadelphia 76ers (18) and Clippers (17).

The Suns were 18th in the previous power rankings with B/R's Andy Bailey writing:

"The Phoenix Suns were one of the best stories of the 2025-26 campaign.

"They smashed overall expectations and got big campaigns from Collin Gillespie, Dillon Brooks and Devin Booker.

"And though they need to re-sign Gillespie and Mark Williams, Brooks and Booker are under contract. If they get better health from Williams and Jalen Green, Phoenix could be one of the pluckier teams in the West again."

The Athletic gave a better assessment of the Suns, as they were ahead of the Hornets (17), Warriors (18), Heat (19) and Clippers (20 and right behind the Blazers (15) and Magic (14).

Law Murray placed them among seven teams in Tier 3: The Bubble, which he described as middle of the pack.

"The Suns were by themselves in seventh place in the West every single day from Jan. 23 through the end of the regular season. Then they got popped at home by the Trail Blazers, sending their fan base into a week-long spiral," Murray wrote. "At least the Suns could call themselves a playoff team after eliminating the Warriors. But they were the only team in the league to get a playoff series and fail to win a single game this year. At least Jordan Ott gets to keep his job, so that’s a change from the previous three Suns seasons.

"There’s no first-round pick to work with, while Phoenix’s key free agents are all players they should have some interest in retaining: point guard Collin Gillespie, shooting guard Jordan Goodwin and oft-injured restricted free agent center Mark Williams."