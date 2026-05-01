Suns Exploring Dillon Brooks Decision

PHOENIX -- There are a few big decisions the Suns must make this offseason, and one of them includes extensions.

Dillon Brooks, Jalen Green, Oso Ighodaro and Royce O'Neale all become extension eligible this offseason.

The most notable player of this group to watch is Brooks, who will be entering the final year of his current contract next season, and the Suns can offer him a maximum extension of four years and $125.4 million beginning the day after the NBA Finals (via ESPN's Bobby Marks).

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer in The Stein Line:

"The Suns, I'm told, indeed want to secure a long-term stay for Brooks after his role in establishing them as the West's foremost regular season surprise team, but sources say that Phoenix is also mindful of the fact that an extension would kick in for Brooks' age-32 season since there is currently only one season left on his contract in 2026-27 at $21 million.

"The max extension that Brooks can command is a four-year deal in the $125 million range but the expectation is that a new deal will not reach that upper threshold."

Suns Owner Speaks on Dillon Brooks' Extension

Jan 29, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia against the Detroit Pistons in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Suns owner Mat Ishbia was asked directly about Brooks' extension on Arizona Sports' Burns and Gambo Show yesterday.

Here is what he said:

"Yes, I do (see Brooks being a part of our future). Dillon was a target in the Kevin Durant trade. Him and Jalen Green were two people that we coveted. Jalen for his immense youth, athleticism and upside; Dillon for his grit, his toughness, his leadership and his all-around winner mentality. And of course, we got Khaman (Maluach) and Rasheer (Fleming) in the deal too. So it turned out to be fantastic.

"With that being said, I expect Dillon Brooks to be here. We want Dillon Brooks to be here, whether it's an extension. How do we do that? How do we make it so he wants to be here long term? And I think he does. I know he does, actually, let me say it that way, and we've just got to figure out how to make that all work. And so yes, I do expect to figure out a way to keep Dillon long term, because I do see him part of a championship team here in Phoenix over the next three to four years."

Brooks averaged a career-high 20.2 points per game in his first year with the Suns this season after being acquired in the Durant trade from the Houston Rockets and a team-high 26 points to go along with six rebounds per game in Phoenix's first-round sweep at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

This was in addition to Brooks being the biggest piece in changing the Suns' culture and helping them exceed preseason expectations with a 45-37 record.

Brooks also previously said "I want to retire a Sun" in The Players' Tribune.

Even so, the Suns would have to find out the right extension for Brooks as he gets older, and they also have the option to try to explore Brooks' trade value after a career season and get younger pieces and draft capital back for him.

However, trading Brooks does not seem like much of a thought for Ishbia, who spoke very highly of him at his end-of-season press conference yesterday.

"Dillon represents everything we talked about. When I talk about culture and identity and toughness and care and work ethic, that's Dillon Brooks," Ishbia said. "Dillon Brooks made a massive jump. A lot of people talk about his offense, and he made a massive jump, and he earned that. He's in early, he stays late, he comes in after the games and shoots comes in the night, morning, before the games. This is in the playoffs. This is before the season. This is in the middle of season.

"You get what you deserve in life. You earn it, and he earned it. His villain persona, I love. Technical fouls, I'll say I love them. Everyone else maybe doesn't love them as much. I'd rather not get suspended, but I take him as he is. Can he get better at things? Absolutely, but he's a leader. He cares. I love him. I love having him here. I've said that. I said that we targeted him, and he's helped change the identity.

"What I would say is beyond that, the identity that I talked about, that I wanted. I talked about it last April ... before any trade talk was even close, and I defined that, and he's the epitome of that. And so we love Dillon. I love his persona. I think the fans love him here. I think they've really embraced him in such an amazing way. And I think he loves that too, and he deserves it. You get what you deserve in life. Dillon deserves everything he's gotten. He's earned it. He put the work in, gets the most shots up. Guess what? He starts making more shots.

"And he cares, and he leads. And when he speaks, people listen because he puts in the work ... I love Dillon Brooks. Excited for him to continue to be here and be a huge part of our organization."