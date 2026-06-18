Suns Extend Qualifying Offers to 2 Players Ahead of Free Agency

PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams and guard Koby Brea will officially be restricted free agents when free agency opens at the end of the month.

Spotrac's Keith Smith reported on X Thursday:

"The Phoenix Suns have tendered qualifying offers to Mark Williams and Koby Brea, a league source told Spotrac.

"Williams and Brea will now be restricted free agents this offseason."

Smith added: "Williams' qualifying offer is for $9.6M. He reached starter criteria, which triggered a higher qualifying offer.

"Brea's qualifying offer is for another two-way contract."

Williams' qualifying offer is for $9.6M. He reached starter criteria, which triggered a higher qualifying offer.



Brea's qualifying offer is for another two-way contract. https://t.co/nSCtK5GGSg — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 18, 2026

This move comes as no surprise, but Williams will now have an $18.82 million cap for the Suns to account for during free agency.

Phoenix can now match any offer sheet that the 24-year-old Williams signs with another team if the Suns desire to keep him, which is perhaps their biggest decision this summer.

With Oso Ighodaro and Khaman Maluach both waiting their turn behind Williams, the only moves that make sense are a short, cheap contract for him (could end up just being the one-year, $9.6 million qualifying offer) or a sign-and-trade if another team really wants him.

Williams' end to the season put his value in a weird place despite playing a career high in games (60) and minutes (1,416) following an injury-riddled first three years in the league.

After following an intentional plan to keep healthy all year, his injury problems popped up again with a foot injury that sidelined him for most of March and all of Phoenix's first-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Williams, who the Suns acquired from the Charlotte Hornets for two first-round picks last summer, finished the 2025-26 season averaging 11.7 points and 8.0 rebounds in 23.6 minutes per game, but did not show much improvement over the course of the year.

Still, the Suns would really need to trust the development of Ighodaro and Maluach if they were to move on from Williams after they struggled all season to impose their will inside.

Brea will have a cap hold of $2.2 million after getting drafted No. 41 overall last year, but not seeing much playing time with the Suns, appearing in just 12 games on a two-way contract during his rookie year.

Brea, who is known for his shooting, averaged 15 points and 4.6 rebounds in 25 games with the Valley Suns, where he spent the majority of the season.

Williams are Brea are two of seven Suns players who are free agents, which you can read more about by clicking here.