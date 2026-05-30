Every Suns Player Set to Hit NBA Free Agency This Summer

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns move into the summer with a variety of free agents set to hit the open market in some capacity ahead of the 2026-27 season.

The Suns look to retool rather than rebuild now following a suprise playoff appearance that once again has Phoenix fans dreaming of making another run to the Finals, similar to what they did in 2021.

The Suns don't quite have a ton of ammo at their disposal in terms of trade flexibility, spending power or draft capital, so focusing in-house is the likely route Phoenix will use.

Here's every free agent the Suns have approaching this summer:

Mark Williams

Type: Restricted Free Agent

Bird Rights: No

Williams was a solid presence in Phoenix's interior during the first half of the season before the dreaded injury bug finally made its appearance for the former Charlotte Hornets center. He's proven to be a quality player, though this decision does feel like it will come down to how the Suns feel about younger centers in Khaman Maluach and Oso Ighodaro.

Collin Gillespie

Type: Unrestricted Free Agent

Bird Rights: Early

Gillespie took full advantage of his opportunity last season and turned his role from a potential contributor to an undeniable part of the rotation thanks to his ability to run the floor as a point guard along with being one of the team's best three-point shooters. The Suns absolutely should look to bring him back.

Jordan Goodwin

Type: Unrestricted Free Agent

Bird Rights: Early

Goodwin doesn't quite put up crazy numbers on a nightly basis, though his on-ball defense and hustle was a key component of Phoenix's season. Head coach Jordan Ott loves him and for good reason, as you can't place a value on Goodwin's rebounding and energy on a nightly basis.

Jamaree Bouyea

Type: Team Option

Bouyea didn't get much run in Phoenix thanks to a stacked backcourt, though his scoring ability did help the Suns when they were in a pinch due to injuries. He certainly earned his upgrade from two-way to a standard deal. Phoenix's option for him is $2.6 million.

Amir Coffey

Type: Unrestricted Free Agent

Bird Rights: None

Coffey arrived to the Suns at the NBA trade deadline and played in just 16 games to finish the regular season out in Phoenix. Though historically he's been a fine shooter in terms of field goal percentage, his role is fairly deep on the bench.

Isaiah Livers

Type: Restricted Free Agent (Two-Way)

Livers played in 36 games for Phoenix this season as the injuries piled up and didn't quite impress nor let anybody down. Livers simply was a fine plug-and-play piece for Ott when needed.

Koby Brea

Type: Restricted Free Agent (Two-Way)

Brea was Phoenix's final pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and despite being one of college basketball's best shooters in recent memory, he failed to break into the Suns' rotation while spending majority of his time in the G League.