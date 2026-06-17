Suns Franchise Icon Devin Booker Makes Major Change

PHOENIX -- The last several weeks have been relatively quiet for the Phoenix Suns, as general manager Brian Gregory and head coach Jordan Ott continue to map out how the second season with each in their respective posts will go.

Some major news finally broke on Wednesday in the midst of reported negotiations with impending free agents Jordan Goodwin and Collin Gillespie - this development surrounds a major career decision that was recently made by franchise player Devin Booker ahead of his 12th season in the league.

Apr 22, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) reacts after receiving a technical after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Read more about the decision and why it holds weight heading into the 2026-27 season below.

Booker Set to Change Jersey Number

ESPN insider Shams Charania confirmed news that broke early Wednesday morning that Booker would be making a permanent change to his jersey number - officially moving from number 1 to 15.

"Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker is changing his jersey from No. 1 to No. 15, honoring his USA Basketball uniform and the college number of his father, Melvin, per ESPN sources."

Apr 17, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) against the Golden State Warriors during the first half in the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Booker wore no. 1 for much of his basketball career, including his lone season of college at the University of Kentucky and for his first 11 seasons of his NBA tenure. Booker not only became the Suns' all-time leading scorer while wearing the number, but also took the franchise to the NBA Finals in 2021, earned multiple All-NBA selections, and turned into a player that rivals Larry Fitzgerald as far as the level of admiration he receives from local fans.

Now, it appears as if a new era is dawning - follow why that is significant below.

Apr 7, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives to the basket against Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Why Booker's Decision is Meaningful Moving Forward

The cleanest way to view this transition to Booker is that this is an inflection point in the future hall of fame talent's career - Booker is set to turn 30 in late October and is clearly in a different headspace at this point.

The former McDonald's All-American was hungry to prove himself and consistently animated in his earlier years. Now, it seems as if he is shifting towards being more reflective, sentimental, and comfortable with his status in the league.

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and guard Jalen Green (4) against the Denver Nuggets at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kobe Bryant's change from no. 8 to 24 ahead of the 2006-07 season is the closest comparison to what Booker is doing now - the self-proclaimed Suns lifer is now setting the stage to reinvent himself and continue to lead a franchise that is starved for an NBA title.

Narratives do remain that point to this change being a sign that Booker is complacent with where he and the franchise are at - that couldn't be further from the truth. While the Michigan native is more comfortable with who he is, he hasn't once shied away from stating that bringing Phoenix that elusive title is at the top of his listed priorities.

Jun 10, 2025; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Phoenix Suns head coach Jordan Ott (left) poses for a photo with general manager Brian Gregory during an introductory press conference at the Verizon 5g Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While a title is unlikely in the next season to come, it's challenging to dodge reasons to be optimistic under the leadership of Gregory and Ott - the flexibility that the franchise will have to build a contender continues to grow around the proactive minds in the room as well.