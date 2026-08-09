Suns GM Reveals Exactly Why Dillon Brooks Got Contract Extension

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns finally got a deal done with forward Dillon Brooks, reaching a three-year extension worth $73 million this past week — all of which was reportedly guaranteed.

Brooks now stays in the Valley through the 2029-30 season with hopes of pushing the Suns even deeper into the postseason after a trip to the playoffs in 2025-26.

Though the contract was reported days ago, the Suns made things official this weekend with confirmation via press release, which included a statement from general manager Brian Gregory.

“Dillon’s toughness, competitiveness and work ethic epitomize our Suns DNA,” said Gregory.

“He plays with a drive and intensity that sets the tone for our team and raises the level of everyone around him. Dillon was an important part of what we accomplished last season, and we’re excited to see him continue to grow as a player while building on the connection he’s established with our fans and the Phoenix community.”

Brooks has certainly been welcomed as a fan-favorite thanks to his hard-nosed play, which ignited Mortgage Matchup Center on a nightly basis. That spread to his teammates on the floor, setting a tone and level of physicality that helped the Suns grind out some tough wins last season.

Since arriving via trade from the Houston Rockets, Brooks has carved out a nice home here in the desert.

Brooks is by no means perfect. He's a sporadic scorer, advanced metrics don't love his overall game and often times he'll land himself in foul trouble — leading the NBA in techinical fouls last season.

Yet his overall importance to head coach Jordan Ott is something that can't truly be measured.

"He's been tremendous. We love his energy. We love his competitive spirit. It's lifted our entire group. We feed off of it," Ott said last regular season. "We've talked about it. He's got to get to the edge and not go over. It's with the whole group. It's with myself."

Brooks also had the most important ability through the regular season: availability. Before he suffered a fractured hand, Brooks was the one constant in the lineup while Jalen Green and Devin Booker battled with their respective injuries.

There's hope the trio can stay healthy ahead of the 2026-27 season, where the Suns are hoping to hit the next level. Everybody will need to play their part, though now there's no denying how important Brooks is to Phoenix.