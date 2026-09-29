Suns Know Khaman Maluach is Set For Massive Year 2

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns wouldn't commit to naming a starting center at media day on Monday, but made it no secret how much growth they have seen from center Khaman Maluach this offseason ahead of his second season.

"His body's changed. He's gotten stronger. He runs differently. He moves differently. He still just turned 20 years old, so there's a huge growth potential there," Suns general manager Brian Gregory said of Maluach. "But when we talk about the work ethic and putting in the time for that development, he's done it every single day, a lot of times twice a day."

"He understands where he's at in the spectrum of where he wants to get to. I think that's a great trait for him because he's never going to get too high or too low because of that."

With Mark Williams out for an extended amount of time due to a torn labrum. there is all of a sudden a lot more opportunity for Maluach to make an impact.

Maluach has always emphasized how important the mental part of the game of staying ready is for him and with this bigger role on the horizon, he sought out working overtime with Suns star Devin Booker, who had high praise for Maluach.

"I think that guard and big relationship is super important. He's way ahead of the curve just to be going into his second year," Booker said of Maluach. "He's asking a lot of questions, but you can tell when he's asking them he already knows the answer. He knows what to do. So it's been a pleasure to watch him grow.

"I'd say he's taken the biggest leap out of anybody that I've seen this summer. And with the unfortunate injury to Mark, I think he's gonna be thrown into the fire a lot more, and we'll get to learn through experience. So, all of these moments matter."

Although Maluach is competing with Oso Ighodaro for the starting job, both players have a strong bond with one another and are pushing each other to step up with Williams out.

"That's my brother right there," Ighodaro said of Maluach. "We show up every day and push each other in the weight room, in our workouts, in pickup. Even in pickup, when we'll be on opposite teams, we'll be talking to each other and helping each other, giving each other pointers.

"I feel like we both have a similar mindset in terms of the process and just getting better exponentially. And yeah, I love playing with him. When I come back at night and work out, he's in the gym with me. I'm grateful to have him as my teammate and someone to compete against every single day."

New Suns Love What They Have Seen From Khaman Maluach

Maluach has not only impressed his teammates and the staff from last season, but caught the eye of some new Suns additions.

Luke Kennard, who is entering his 10th NBA season and also went to Duke, gave a very telling compliment of what he has seen from the 20-year-old big man.

"He is one of the hardest workers I've been around in my career. In just such a short time, I've learned that, and I've seen that, and he's worked on his shot a lot, and it looks really good. And just he plays hard. He's a competitor," Kennard said.

"He's had a really good summer. I know he's been here working his butt off all summer, and it's been really cool to see and get connected with him. Obviously, being from Duke, we share a little bit in common. But but yeah, I'm excited to to get out there with him and play with him a little bit. "

Pat Spencer, who signed with Phoenix on a two-way deal, named Maluach as a player who has impressed him and spoke highly of the energy Maluach brings to the floor.

"I'm super excited about some of the chemistry we've had so far. Probably the best energy of anybody I've been around in the league so far," Spencer said of Maluach. "I've talked about how fiery and competitive I am, but I'm not blind to how that might not be attractive to everybody. I don't envy too much in life, but a guy like Man Man (Maluach) has an energy that just lights up the room every single day."