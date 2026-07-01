Suns Nailed First Move of NBA Free Agency, and Everybody Knows It

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have made one move since free agency (unofficially) started yesterday, though it's widely seen as a slam dunk.

The Suns inked former Los Angeles Lakers guard Luke Kennard to a two-year, $13 million contract — giving Phoenix the league's top three-point shooter on the roster and adding to other outside additions in draft pick Koa Peat and the freshly traded Miles Bridges.

People across the league love it, as the Suns grade fairly well after the deal was announced.

ESPN: A

Zach Kram: "Luke Kennard signed a one-year, $11 million contract as a free agent last offseason, but he's taking a pay cut next season despite leading the NBA in 3-point percentage (48%) and briefly turning into a playoff hero with the Los Angeles Lakers.

"That can't be construed as anything other than a stellar deal for the Phoenix Suns, who needed more shooting after trading Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale, and now add the most accurate 3-point marksman in the NBA."

Our take: This seems like tremendous value for a Suns team who ranked top five in team three-pointers attempted last season. This will also provide strong spacing for players such as Devin Booker and Jalen Green on the floor.

Bleacher Report: A

B/R: "In the wake of the Miles Bridges trade that cost Phoenix Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale, the Suns were in dire need of some shooting. And Kennard absolutely provides that.

"He just led the league in three-point percentage at 47.8 (his third time earning that crown) and has a career mark of 44.2 that ranks second all time. Sprinkle in some underrated playmaking, and it's hard to see this deal as anything but a steal for Phoenix."

Our take: Kennard is more of a Royce O'Neale replacement as opposed to Grayson Allen in terms of player roles and strengths, though the Suns massively needed to replenish their three-point shooting. That was done with Kennard, and if he can do anything else outside of knocking down shots from deep, this absolutely should be a steal.

The Athletic: B+

Zach Harper: "This is a necessary deal for the Suns. With the Lakers, Kennard showed a lot of worth after the deadline, especially at times during the playoffs. The Miles Bridges trade left the Suns with a dearth of shooters. Grayson Allen and Royce O’Neale are out, but Kennard can make up for some of that. He’s not the defender they are, but he can play-make a lot better than they do."

Our take: Defending is probably the biggest question when it comes to Kennard, and at this stage in his career, there's not a ton of hope when it comes to turning him into an All-NBA defensive player. Yet playing that side of the court is mandatory under head coach Jordan Ott — so we'll see how the transition begins.

To read our own grade, you can click here.