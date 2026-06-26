Suns Reveal 2026 NBA Summer League Schedule

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are close to seeing NBA Summer League action.

After a busy few days of bringing back their own free agents and making a splash trade in the 2026 NBA Draft, the Suns will soon march to Las Vegas in hopes of seeing some of their youngest and brightest potential players hit the hardwood, starting on July 10.

Phoenix Suns 2026 NBA Summer League Schedule

Friday, July 10 : vs Portland Trail Blazers (8:00 PM PT on ESPNU)

: vs Portland Trail Blazers (8:00 PM PT on ESPNU) Sunday, July 12 : vs New Orleans Pelicans (12:00 PM PT on ESPN2)

: vs New Orleans Pelicans (12:00 PM PT on ESPN2) Monday, July 13 : vs Milwaukee Bucks (7:00 PM PT on Prime)

: vs Milwaukee Bucks (7:00 PM PT on Prime) Wednesday, July 15: vs Detroit Pistons (3:00 PM PT on ESPNU)

All but ther final game against Detroit (which will take place at the Thomas & Mack Center) will take place at the Pavilion.

The Suns will also play a fifth game that will either be on July 17, 18 or 19 depending on the results of their first four games.

From the Suns' press release:

"Each team will play at least five games. The 26 teams that do not advance to the four-team playoff will play a fifth game on either July 17, 18 or 19. Semifinal games will be on July 18 with the Championship game on July 19."

We should be getting rosters soon, though the star of the show might be first-round pick Koa Peat, who Phoenix traded up for at the No. 30 pick.

"Going to be a great fit for us," Suns GM Brian Gregory said of Peat.

"We talk about the Suns' DNA, we talk about doing things the Suns way, and when you have a kid like Koa coming in, you know there's just a great fit. Brings everything that's important to us: high character, highly talented, great competitor, great winner, and maybe that winning piece is the thing that was so important to us.

"... But the most important thing is when we look at what we want to constantly draft and bring into our organization. Koa Peat has all of it."