Suns' NBA Tier Placement Gives Sobering Reminder

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns find themselves in a weird spot.

The Suns are by no means a bad basketball team. Their surprise run to the postseason showed exactly how good the organization can be, led by head coach Jordan Ott. The roster is highlighted by star Devin Booker followed by Dillon Brooks, Jalen Green and a mix of other strong veterans and young players alike.

There's plenty to be optimistic about, though the Suns are still in search of their first franchise title. After coming oh-so-close in 2021, Phoenix hasn't sniffed the same success since.

And when evaluating their chances to plan a title parade in 2026-27 and beyond, ESPN isn't quite giving them a chance.

What ESPN Said

ESPN's Ben Golliver has the Suns in the second-to-bottom tier (titled never say never) with the following explanation:

"The Suns have been riding the treadmill of mediocrity -- or something slightly better -- since their incredible run to the 2021 Finals. After Durant's brief tenure sputtered, Devin Booker became the face of a one-star team with too many holes and not enough remaining draft picks to fill them.

"While Phoenix owner Mat Ishbia has shown a willingness to spend what it takes to acquire talent, his ultra-aggressive approach has proven to be a double-edged sword given the long-term costs of his biggest swings. Remarkably, Phoenix doesn't control any of its first-round picks through 2033. With Booker turning 30 in October, the Suns are running dangerously low on time and assets to get back in the mix."

The Sobering Reminder

While the Suns are now expected to become a playoff contender in the immediate future, the West is awfully tough to grasp.

San Antonio and Oklahoma City again are the top two dogs in the Western Conference. Denver and Minnesota slot right behind in the next tier.

In terms of title odds on DraftKings, the Suns slot right between the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards. In ESPN's tier, Phoenix was occupied alongside the Portland Trail Blazers, Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers.

Not quite ideal.

The Suns find themselves in an odd purgatory of being good enough to compete, though they're obviously not going to make a push to the NBA Finals outside of a miracle run — which there's always a chance.

Booker is getting older. The Suns do have draft picks (though they aren't in control) while Phoenix does have ownership that seems willing to spend. If youthful investments can pay dividends, perhaps the picture becomes a bit brighter.

The team isn't in a bad spot. Not even close — though the upside is very much limited in the championship scope.