If Suns Trade Up in NBA Draft, Here's Who They'll Want

PHOENIX -- The 2025-26 Phoenix Suns season is now well over one month in the rearview mirror, with the upcoming NBA draft becoming the sole focus of a franchise that bounced back from a disastrous 2024-25 campaign.

General manager Brian Gregory, head coach Jordan Ott, and governor Mat Ishbia will be tasked with identifying a number of prospects in what is expected to be a stout draft class top-to-bottom, especially with the belief that Phoenix will look to trade up from their current 47th pick slot.

Apr 22, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns head coach Jordan Ott watches his team play against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The next two weeks will be massively consequential for the Suns' outlook moving forward despite only holding the singular pick - Phoenix Suns on SI identifies three realistic targets in the event of a trade-up below:

Joshua Jefferson, F, Iowa State

Phoenix's history of trading up in the draft was most recently displayed in June of 2024, when the franchise moved up over 10 spots to attain the 40th pick and select Arizona native Oso Ighodaro. The big has flashed immense skill as a playmaker out of the block, while also displaying intriguing upside as a play finisher and help-side defender.

Jefferson - one of the best players in an immensely stacked Big 12 conference last season - fits the mold of what Gregory and Ott are looking for at this juncture.

Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3)celebrates with forward Joshua Jefferson (5) and forward Milan Momcilovic (22) after a three-point play during the second half on Jan. 2, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jefferson possesses a sturdy frame (6'8", 246), a functional jump shot, and the ability to serve as a steady "point forward" in a similar manner that players such as Hedo Turkoglu or Kyle Anderson have. Jefferson is pro-ready, a well-rounded player, and has all of the tools that would aid in Phoenix winning basketball games.

The one hold back is that the All-American has been tabbed as a potential selection starting with the early 20's - a trade-up in this case would require substantial draft compensation to be parted with to move up over 20 spots.

Koa Peat, PF, Arizona

Peat - another native of Arizona - has become one of the most polarizing players in this specific draft after a tepid showing at the combine in May. The one-year Arizona product is sturdily built, but will also almost certainly be forced to play the "4" in the league - which would necessitate an evolution in his game.

Apr 3, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) during a practice session ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Despite this predicament, there are areas of his game that are simply too impressive to ignore. If Peat were to slide into the late first/early second range, a trade up would be worth kicking the tires for, as Ott and his staff have already demonstrated an exceptional ability to develop prospects that are working on finding footing at the pro level.

Ebuka Okorie, PG, Stanford

Okorie is another one-and-done player, opting to stay in the draft after an exceptional year for the Cardinal.

The New Hampshire native was eighth in the nation in scoring (23.2), while also setting the tone for the Stanford offense as a playmaker in compliment to his explosive scoring. Perhaps the most encouraging piece of Okorie's game is his defense, as he resembles Chris Paul in many ways as a defender - at least as a disruptive off-ball force.

Mar 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) on the court in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Okorie is a bit undersized relative to what NBA franchises seek out for guards at this stage, but his upside, documented high-end scoring ability, and potential to slide into the second round all have to be enough to garner attention from Gregory.

The 2026 NBA Draft is slated to be held on June 23-24 in Brooklyn.