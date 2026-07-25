Suns Really Hoping For Miles Bridges Contract Extension

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are eying a contract extension with newly acquired power forward Miles Bridges.

From NBA insider Michael Scotto:

"Following the trade acquisition of Bridges, the Suns hope to extend him long-term, league sources told HoopsHype. Currently, the 28-year-old forward is on an expiring $22.83 million contract for the upcoming season."

Bridges, 28, landed in Phoenix this summer via trade from the Charlotte Hornets in a deal that sent Royce O'Neale, Grayson Allen and draft picks swaps packing.

On the floor, the Suns believe they've got a perfect fit for their vision under second-year coach Jordan Ott.

"Everything we're about as a team when it comes to how you feel when you watch us play," Suns general manager Brian Gregory said of the move.

"The grit. The energy. The toughness that we play with. The competitiveness that we play with. Miles Bridges brings that every single day, every time he works on to the court. That's exactly who he is."

Bridges, who averaged 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists last season, helps solidify Phoenix's intentions of working in the paint more in 2026-27 after mostly hailing as a perimeter team last season. Their efforts to acquire Bridges and first-round pick Koa Peat while offloaded three-point shooters in Allen/O'Neale prove that.

Bridges' arrival to the Valley wasn't without controversy, as his past domestic violence issues still follow him to this day.

“I think Miles understands ultimately he’s gonna be judged by his daily conduct every day moving forward,” Greogry added.

“When given the opportunity which we are giving him, he is going to show that he is going to be a great member of this community and he’s going to be active and he’s going to be engaged and he’s going to earn those people’s trust.”

Bridges himself says ultimately he wants to bring Devin Booker and the city of Phoenix a well-deserved championship.

"He's always been a great player, probably one of the most underrated players in the league. But, I'm excited to play with him, and I feel like if anybody deserves it, I think Book deserves a ring," Bridges said during his introductory press conference.

"So I'm ready to go to war with him every day and try to accomplish that goal."

Perhaps he'll be locked and loaded with a new contract before the end of the coming regular season. After the Suns gave up so much to acquire him, it'd be a surprise if they didn't extend him.