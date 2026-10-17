Suns Waive Veteran Forward Ahead of Season Opener

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns announced Saturday that they have waived three players, including Haywood Highsmith, ahead of next Wednesday's season opener.

Kennedy Chandler and Phillip Wheeler, who were on training camp deals, were also waived along with Highsmith.

The moves bring Phoenix's standard roster down to 14 spots and also signals that the Suns will likely convert Duop Reath to a two-way contract.

Spotrac's Keith Smith posted on X about the move:

"By waiving Haywood Highsmith, the Phoenix Suns will drop to $7.9M under their second-apron hard cap.

"Phoenix is also keeping Duop Reath by converting him to a two-way contract. That will necessitate a waiver of one of the team's current two-way players."

With Reath staying in Phoenix on a two-way contract, the Suns will also likely release CJ Huntley from his two-way spot.

What These Moves Mean for Suns

Highsmith, who did not play in the Suns' preseason finale Saturday against the Jazz, was always a candidate to be waived, as he was on a non-guaranteed contract, but it seemed like he had a leg up to make the team going into camp given how versatile he is as a player.

However, he ended up losing the battle to Jamaree Bouyea, who had a very strong preseason and gives the Suns an extra ballhandler.

In the end, the Suns also did not have to use up a roster spot to sign Reath, who was expected to make the team in some capacity when Phoenix signed him shortly after it was announced that Mark Williams suffered a torn labrum in his left shoulder in the offseason.

Phoenix has a pretty set 10-man rotation after the preseason with Devin Booker, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Miles Bridges and Oso Ighodaro or Khaman Maluach as the starters and Collin Gillespie, Luke Kennard, Jordan Goodwin, Ryan Dunn and Ighodaro/Maluach as the second unit.

Rasheer Fleming, Koa Peat, Bouyea and Reath now highlight the Suns' deeper bench players. Pat Spencer and Koby Brea are also on two-way contracts.

Highsmith originally signed with the Suns in February last season after being bought out by the Brooklyn Nets, but didn't see much playing time as he recovered from a knee injury.

He averaged three points in 14 minutes per game across four preseason contests.

The Suns can now move forward to the Oct. 21 season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers with their roster set.