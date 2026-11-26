PHOENIX -- Thanksgiving is here, and the Phoenix Suns have been playing good basketball recently, but they will have to respond after last night's 116-104 loss to the Houston Rockets.

The loss snapped a four-game win streak for the Suns, who now sit at 9-8 and will next face the Dallas Mavericks to close out NBA Cup group play at home Friday night.

Here are three things the Suns (and their fans) should be thankful for this Thanksgiving:

3. The Bench

Nov 16, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie (12) reacts with guard Jordan Goodwin (23) after the game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Phoenix's bench has stepped up in a big way this season and really helped thrust the Suns back to having a winning record after a 1-5 start to the year as the starters struggled.

Collin Gillespie, Jordan Goodwin, Luke Kennard and Ryan Dunn have all become fan favorites with the energy and electricity they bring whenever they step on the floor, while Khaman Maluach has also started to improve after moving to the bench from a starting role.

The bench represents what the Suns' identity is all about - defensive intensity, effort and playing team basketball - and has made for some exciting stretches so far, with plenty more to come this season.

2. Good Health

Nov 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) handles the ball against the Houston Rockets during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Things looked to be trending downwards in terms of health once again when Mark Williams suffered a torn labrum in the offseason, but the Suns have avoided any other long-term injuries through the first 17 games of the year.

Phoenix has felt the absence of Williams, but has been able to finally build continuity with the rest of its roster after hardly having any chance to do so last year when Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and Devin Booker dealt with various injuries throughout the season.

The Suns will hope their good health continues and helps them find a rhythm with the starting lineup.

1. Devin Booker

Nov 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (15) shoots outside against the Houston Rockets during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The face of the franchise has stuck around even with the changes the Suns have gone through, and neither side has plans of moving on.

Booker is not off to the best start to the year scoring-wise, but he has stepped up when the Suns have needed him most.

It's very rare in this day and age to have a star player stay with one team for so long, but Booker continues to do so and remains motivated to bring the Suns their first championship in franchise history.

Happy Thanksgiving from our Suns On SI family to yours.