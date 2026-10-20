Predicting Suns' 2026-27 Season Lineup, Rotation

PHOENIX -- Opening night is just one day away for the Phoenix Suns, who will take on the Portland Trail Blazers to kick off the 2026-27 season.

The Suns finalized their roster Monday with a few two-way spot shakeups, as they look to make up for the long-term absence of Mark Williams, who suffered a torn labrum during an offseason workout.

Suns coach Jordan Ott is also not revealing who will be the starting center between Oso Ighodaro and Khaman Maluach without Williams, but has said he does not want to change who the starter on a game-to-game basis.

Here's our prediction for how the Suns' rotation will look to open the year:

Starters

Sep 28, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4), forward Dillon Brooks (3), guard Devin Booker (1), and forward Miles Bridges (22) pose for a photo on Media Day at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalen Green, Devin Booker, Dillon Brooks, Miles Bridges, Oso Ighodaro

Most signs point to Ighodaro getting the nod as the starting center over Maluach, especially after he signed a three-year, $29 million extension with Phoenix over the weekend.

With that said, even though Ott doesn't want to, the Suns should see who fits in best with the starters or reserves over the first few games and make a final decision then.

The rest of the starters are pretty clear, but they are going to have to prove they can match up against everyone as the league continues to get more talented.

Green, who was hampered by injuries last season, and Bridges, who was the biggest offseason acquisition, will be two key pieces who can make or break just how successful the starting lineup will be.

Bench

Feb 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie (12) celebrates with Jordan Goodwin (23) against the Orlando Magic in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Collin Gillespie, Luke Kennard, Jordan Goodwin, Ryan Dunn, Khaman Maluach

We fully expect the Suns to run a 10-man rotation, and the biggest surprise from this group was Dunn earning the final rotation spot over Rasheer Fleming after a very impressive preseason.

Gillespie and Goodwin will lead the charge off the bench, while Kennard is set to be a key piece as well after he looked very aggressive in the preseason.

The Suns' bench has the potential to be one of the best in the league if they don't have to plug players into the starting lineup like last season because of injuries.

Reserves (Not in Rotation)

Oct 16, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Rasheer Fleming (20) goes to high five Phoenix Suns guard Jamaree Bouyea (17) against the Utah Jazz in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rasheer Fleming, Jamaree Bouyea, Koa Peat, Duop Reath, Drew Timme, Pat Spencer

The Suns have some quality depth further on their bench, but it seems more likely than not at this point that Phoenix would simply shift to a nine-man rotation if any of its top-10 rotation players were injured (outside of the centers).

Fleming is next in line for any wing spot even after a disappointing preseason, while Bouyea is going to be a valuable deeper bench piece with his ball-handling ability and Reath or Timme can help out if Phoenix needs more size.

This is one of the deepest rosters the Suns have had, and they'll look to find a way to best utilize everyone when the ball gets tipped Wednesday night.