Suns Finalize 2026-27 Regular Season Roster
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PHOENIX — After a hectic day of moves and transactions, the Phoenix Suns have finalized their 2026-27 opening night roster ahead of the regular season.
The Suns are set to begin their new campaign Wednesday in Portland against the Trail Blazers before coming home and hosting the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.
After signing Drew Timme and waiving CJ Huntley and Koby Brea today, the Suns stroll into the regular season with this roster (sorted alphabetically by last name):
GUARDS
- No. 15 Devin Booker
- No. 17 Jamaree Bouyea
- No. 12 Collin Gillespie
- No. 23 Jordan Goodwin
- No. 4 Jalen Green
- No. 8 Luke Kennard
- No. 61 Pat Spencer
Booker and Green will start in Phoenix's backcourt while Gillespie, Kennard and Goodwin (also used as a forward) will primarily get minutes off the bench. Bouyea won his roster spot over the weekend while Spencer is on a two-way contract.
FORWARDS
- No. 22 Miles Bridges
- No. 3 Dillon Brooks
- No. 0 Ryan Dunn
- No. 20 Rasheer Fleming
- No. 18 Koa Peat
- No. 2 Drew Timme
Peat was drafted in the first round this past summer and headlines alongside Miles Bridges as Phoenix's top two additions this offseason. Dillon Brooks returns to his typical starting duties while Ryan Dunn and Rasheer Fleming both hope to make respective strides in their young careers. Timme was just signed today.
CENTERS
- No. 11 Oso Ighodaro
- No. 10 Khaman Maluach
- No. 26 Duop Reath
- No. 25 Mark Williams
Williams is out to begin the regular season and may miss action until March, which has sprung a battle between Ighodaro and Maluach all training camp/preseason with many believing Ighodaro has secured. Reath was recently converted to a two-way contract as depth until Williams gets healthy after suffering a shoulder injury.
Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!