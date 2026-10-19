Suns Finalize 2026-27 Regular Season Roster

PHOENIX — After a hectic day of moves and transactions, the Phoenix Suns have finalized their 2026-27 opening night roster ahead of the regular season.

The Suns are set to begin their new campaign Wednesday in Portland against the Trail Blazers before coming home and hosting the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

After signing Drew Timme and waiving CJ Huntley and Koby Brea today, the Suns stroll into the regular season with this roster (sorted alphabetically by last name):

GUARDS

Oct 16, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (15) points after scoring against the Utah Jazz in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 15 Devin Booker

No. 17 Jamaree Bouyea

No. 12 Collin Gillespie

No. 23 Jordan Goodwin

No. 4 Jalen Green

No. 8 Luke Kennard

No. 61 Pat Spencer

Booker and Green will start in Phoenix's backcourt while Gillespie, Kennard and Goodwin (also used as a forward) will primarily get minutes off the bench. Bouyea won his roster spot over the weekend while Spencer is on a two-way contract.

FORWARDS

Oct 16, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) reacts after the game with an assistant coach at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 22 Miles Bridges

No. 3 Dillon Brooks

No. 0 Ryan Dunn

No. 20 Rasheer Fleming

No. 18 Koa Peat

No. 2 Drew Timme

Peat was drafted in the first round this past summer and headlines alongside Miles Bridges as Phoenix's top two additions this offseason. Dillon Brooks returns to his typical starting duties while Ryan Dunn and Rasheer Fleming both hope to make respective strides in their young careers. Timme was just signed today.

CENTERS

Oct 16, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) shoots against Phoenix Suns center Khaman Maluach (10) in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 11 Oso Ighodaro

No. 10 Khaman Maluach

No. 26 Duop Reath

No. 25 Mark Williams

Williams is out to begin the regular season and may miss action until March, which has sprung a battle between Ighodaro and Maluach all training camp/preseason with many believing Ighodaro has secured. Reath was recently converted to a two-way contract as depth until Williams gets healthy after suffering a shoulder injury.