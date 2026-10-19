Skip to main content
Inside The Suns

Suns Finalize 2026-27 Regular Season Roster

The Phoenix Suns will roll with this unit to begin the new season.
Donnie Druin|
Oct 16, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (15) looks on against the Utah Jazz in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images
Oct 16, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (15) looks on against the Utah Jazz in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Phoenix Suns

PHOENIX — After a hectic day of moves and transactions, the Phoenix Suns have finalized their 2026-27 opening night roster ahead of the regular season.

The Suns are set to begin their new campaign Wednesday in Portland against the Trail Blazers before coming home and hosting the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

After signing Drew Timme and waiving CJ Huntley and Koby Brea today, the Suns stroll into the regular season with this roster (sorted alphabetically by last name):

GUARDS

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker
Oct 16, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (15) points after scoring against the Utah Jazz in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
  • No. 15 Devin Booker
  • No. 17 Jamaree Bouyea
  • No. 12 Collin Gillespie
  • No. 23 Jordan Goodwin
  • No. 4 Jalen Green
  • No. 8 Luke Kennard
  • No. 61 Pat Spencer

Booker and Green will start in Phoenix's backcourt while Gillespie, Kennard and Goodwin (also used as a forward) will primarily get minutes off the bench. Bouyea won his roster spot over the weekend while Spencer is on a two-way contract.

FORWARDS

Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks
Oct 16, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) reacts after the game with an assistant coach at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
  • No. 22 Miles Bridges
  • No. 3 Dillon Brooks
  • No. 0 Ryan Dunn
  • No. 20 Rasheer Fleming
  • No. 18 Koa Peat
  • No. 2 Drew Timme

Peat was drafted in the first round this past summer and headlines alongside Miles Bridges as Phoenix's top two additions this offseason. Dillon Brooks returns to his typical starting duties while Ryan Dunn and Rasheer Fleming both hope to make respective strides in their young careers. Timme was just signed today.

CENTERS

Phoenix Suns center Khaman Maluach
Oct 16, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) shoots against Phoenix Suns center Khaman Maluach (10) in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
  • No. 11 Oso Ighodaro
  • No. 10 Khaman Maluach
  • No. 26 Duop Reath
  • No. 25 Mark Williams

Williams is out to begin the regular season and may miss action until March, which has sprung a battle between Ighodaro and Maluach all training camp/preseason with many believing Ighodaro has secured. Reath was recently converted to a two-way contract as depth until Williams gets healthy after suffering a shoulder injury.

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News