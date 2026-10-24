Preview: Suns Have Massive Get-Right Opportunity vs Warriors

Who: Golden State Warriors (0-2) at Phoenix Suns (0-1)

What: NBA Regular Season Action

When: Saturday, Oct. 24 at 7:00 PM MST

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, AZ

The Phoenix Suns have a golden opportunity tonight against the Golden State Warriors.

After being blown out by the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, the Suns have had two full days of rest ahead of tonight's meeting against a Warriors squad who is now 0-2 and will be on the second night of a back-to-back.

To make matters worse, Steph Curry doesn't believe he'll play.

"Probably not, but I'll talk to the [medical] staff," Curry said after last night when asked if he was hitting the hardwood in Phoenix. Curry injured his ankle ahead of the regular season but Golden State could look to rest the veteran guard on the second night of a back-to-back.

It will also be interesting to watch the status of Brandin Podziemski, who was dealing with a lower back injury earlier in the week before being struck in the face last night and hitting the locker room.

The Suns are also dealing with their own injuries, as starting center Mark Williams is out for an extensive amount of time with a shoulder injury while backup Oso Ighodaro is doubtful entering today with an oblique injury.

Guard Luke Kennard is questionable with a knee injury.

With rest and star power likely on their side, the Suns have a golden opportunity to right some of their wrongs from a season-opening loss to the Trail Blazers where they were out-scored, out-rebounded and out-hustled in truly uncharacteristic ways.

"Today we addressed it head on. That's not us. We have a higher standard than that. It's up to us to hold each other accountable and then to move on to the next play," Suns coach Jordan Ott said on Friday.

Phoenix shot just 19% from three and allowed 56 rebounds to Portland.

Golden State, meanwhile, blew a 12-point lead with under four minutes left to the Memphis Grizzlies last night, which dropped them to 0-2 on the season after falling to the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

The Warriors will be hungry for a win, no doubt — though the Suns are expected to handle business tonight. Phoenix has a 67.8% chance to find their first win of the season tonight according to ESPN's basketball power index.

Suns fans certainly hope so.