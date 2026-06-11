Ranking Suns' Young Core by Long-Term Ceiling

PHOENIX -- Last summer, the Phoenix Suns were surprisingly able to transition from an older team with very few young players to having a much younger core that could end up being the future of the team.

Phoenix has prided itself on player development as of late, and a lot of these players will have an opportunity to take a much bigger leap as soon as next season.

It might take a little longer for some players to fully develop, but the Suns have a clear plan in place for their youth.

Here's our rankings of which players on the Suns who are 23 or younger have the highest ceilings:

1. Khaman Maluach

Feb 22, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Khaman Maluach (10) against the Portland Trail Blazers at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Maluach was always a very raw prospect coming into the league at only 19 years old with very little basketball experience when the Suns selected him No. 10 overall last summer.

The Suns basically treated Maluach's rookie season as a redshirt year for him where he could learn behind their other big men, and then he was thrust into a small role when Mark Williams got hurt late in the year and saw some real minutes.

Maluach showed some impressive flashes with his 7-foot-1, 253-pound frame, but looked aloof on the court at times, which was to be expected as he figured out the NBA game.

If Maluach can continue to get more comfortable as a rim protector and develop an all-around offensive game that includes an outside shot, he could be a force for years to come, but the Suns will likely continue to be patient with him.

2. Rasheer Fleming

Mar 6, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Rasheer Fleming (20) dribbles against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Fleming showed all the tools that he can bring to the table in the minutes he was on the floor his rookie year, which were highlighted by his 7-foot-5 wingspan and shooting ability.

The Suns did not fully trust Fleming, as he made some usual rookie mistakes, but it was still abundantly clear that he has a lot of upside if he limit his miscues and is more aggressive.

Fleming is a prime candidate to be the team's fifth starter at some point next season, which could only further his development and potential as a key piece for years to come.

3. Oso Ighodaro

Apr 17, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Oso Ighodaro (11) against the Golden State Warriors during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ighodaro got more and more settled in as the team's clear backup center last season, and there's an argument to be made he doesn't have much more he can offer besides being a playmaking hub offensively and a switchable defender on the other end.

However, if Ighodaro is able to develop a jump shot, no matter how bad his form is right now, he could be a completely different player offensively and be able to play more of the 4 on top of being a center.

The Suns and coach Jordan Ott have a lot of trust in Ighodaro and his IQ is very impressive for a young player, so we will see if he can evolve as a player in the next couple seasons.

4. Ryan Dunn

Apr 12, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn (0) shoots a three point basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Dunn was much higher on this list heading into the year, but did not show significant improvement this season.

Much like Ighodaro, if his shot improves, he will be a much better player, but he also needs to find more confidence in himself and establish himself as a valuable rotational piece.

5. Koby Brea

Suns guard Koby Brea (14) drives against Jazz guard Elijah Harkless (16) during a game at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on March 28, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brea did not see any real minutes until the last couple games of the season, but last summer's No. 41 overall pick has a very pure jumper that could allow him to get more playing time moving forward.

Brea needs to prove he's a capable defender and can also put the ball on the floor and create for others to reach his full ceiling.