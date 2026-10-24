Steph Curry Headlines LOADED Warriors vs Suns Injury Report

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors are set for a Saturday night showdown in the desert, one that will see plenty of star power missing in action.

The Warriors have ruled out Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, Brandin Podziemski and Kristaps Porzingis while making Draymond Green doubtful. Phoenix, meanwhile, has officially ruled out Mark Williams and Oso Ighodaro ahead of tonight's matchup.

Suns-Warriors is set for a 7:00 pm tip time in Phoenix.

Injury reports for both sides:

PHOENIX SUNS INJURY REPORT:

Apr 7, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams (15) celebrates with Devin Booker (1) against the Houston Rockets in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luke Kennard (Left Knee Tendinopathy) is Questionable

Oso Ighodaro (Right Oblique Strain) is Out

Mark Williams (Left Shoulder Surgery) is Out

Ighodaro was previously ruled at doubtful, so he has been officially downgraded. The Suns will start Khaman Malauch at center tonight with Duop Reath filling in as Phoenix's No. 2 big man.

Kennard's shooting will be much welcomed to the lineup if he can go. The Suns show a poor 19% from deep last time out and will especially need three-point shooting on their side with two centers missing from the rotation.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS INJURY REPORT:

Oct 23, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) passes away from defensive pressure by Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Charles Bassey (Right Patellar Tendinopathy) is Questionable

Draymond Green (Bilateral Low Back Soreness) is Doubtful

Jimmy Butler III (Right ACL Repair/Surgery) is Out

Stephen Curry (Right Knee Injury Management) is Out

Al Horford (Bilateral Low Back Injury Management) is Out

Moses Moody (Left Patellar Tendon Repair/Surgery) is Out

Brandin Podziemski (Bilateral Low Back Injury Management) is Out

Kristaps Porzingis (Not With Team) is Out

The Warriors' laundry list of players out tonight means the Suns practically have no excuses of getting the job done, especially if Green is eventually ruled out as expected.

Golden State sounded like they previously know they'd be without Curry and Poziemski after last night's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. The Warriors are on the second night of a back-to-back.