Steph Curry Headlines LOADED Warriors vs Suns Injury Report
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PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors are set for a Saturday night showdown in the desert, one that will see plenty of star power missing in action.
The Warriors have ruled out Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, Brandin Podziemski and Kristaps Porzingis while making Draymond Green doubtful. Phoenix, meanwhile, has officially ruled out Mark Williams and Oso Ighodaro ahead of tonight's matchup.
Suns-Warriors is set for a 7:00 pm tip time in Phoenix.
Injury reports for both sides:
PHOENIX SUNS INJURY REPORT:
Luke Kennard (Left Knee Tendinopathy) is Questionable
Oso Ighodaro (Right Oblique Strain) is Out
Mark Williams (Left Shoulder Surgery) is Out
Ighodaro was previously ruled at doubtful, so he has been officially downgraded. The Suns will start Khaman Malauch at center tonight with Duop Reath filling in as Phoenix's No. 2 big man.
Kennard's shooting will be much welcomed to the lineup if he can go. The Suns show a poor 19% from deep last time out and will especially need three-point shooting on their side with two centers missing from the rotation.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS INJURY REPORT:
Charles Bassey (Right Patellar Tendinopathy) is Questionable
Draymond Green (Bilateral Low Back Soreness) is Doubtful
Jimmy Butler III (Right ACL Repair/Surgery) is Out
Stephen Curry (Right Knee Injury Management) is Out
Al Horford (Bilateral Low Back Injury Management) is Out
Moses Moody (Left Patellar Tendon Repair/Surgery) is Out
Brandin Podziemski (Bilateral Low Back Injury Management) is Out
Kristaps Porzingis (Not With Team) is Out
The Warriors' laundry list of players out tonight means the Suns practically have no excuses of getting the job done, especially if Green is eventually ruled out as expected.
Golden State sounded like they previously know they'd be without Curry and Poziemski after last night's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. The Warriors are on the second night of a back-to-back.
Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!