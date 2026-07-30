These Former Phoenix Suns Are Still NBA Free Agents

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns had a fairly busy offseason, even if it meant mostly bringing back their own players.

The Suns retained valuable players such as Collin Gillespie, Mark Williams and Jordan Goodwin before they could even hit the open market. Phoenix then brought back Koby Brea and Jamaree Bouyea on their respective lower-level deals before adding Luke Kennard and Pat Spencer as outside moves.

There's still some former Suns lingering on the free agent market.

Immediate players such as Amir Coffey and Isaiah Livers are still available after free agency frenzy has died down. Coffey was acquired at the last trade deadline from the Chicago Bulls but recently signed a deal to head to the EuroLeague while Livers was only on a two-way contract.

However, there's plenty of other recognizable Suns faces available.

Former Suns star Bradley Beal is still a free agent after the Los Angeles Clippers parted ways with him. Phoenix is still on the hook for Beal's salary for the next three years, where they'll pay him $19.4 million per season through 2029.

Nick Richards, who was traded this past season in the Coffey deal, also looms as a potential option for other teams. He was Phoenix's backup center to Mark Williams, though the Suns offloaded his deal to get under the second apron of the luxury tax. It also helps youthful presences in Oso Ighodaro and Khaman Maluach were present.

Richards isn't the only available big man, however. Faces such as Bismack Biyombo, Mason Plumlee and Drew Eubanks all are free agent centers to have played in Phoenix.

TyTy Washington, formerly a two-way Suns player, is also searching for his next team.

Phoenix appears mostly done with their moves this offseason, and general manager Brian Gregory is a fan of the team's current roster construction:

"Having great depth I think is always a positive and you also have different guys in different stages of where they’re at in their career. Younger guys are developing, getting better and so forth and then obviously in Year 1 or 2 or even in Year 3 are going to have a much different role than a guy who is a proven 8-9 year veteran," Gregory said.

“So when it comes to the playing time and so forth, we have a pretty good coach that will be able to figure that stuff out. And when situations come up, we’re bringing in guys that are professionals, that their No. 1 objective is to do whatever’s necessary to help us win and I think last year proved that our depth is critical for us because we wouldn’t have won the amount of games if we didn’t have that depth. … I feel confident in the type of character and sacrifice and the unselfishness of the guys that we brought in.”