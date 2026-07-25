Suns Take Step Forward in New NBA Power Rankings

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns took a small step forward in recent NBA power rankings following a busy offseason.

The Suns began festivities by handling in-house business first, re-signing Collin Gillespie, Mark Williams and Jordan Goodwin before welcoming new faces in Koa Peat (draft), Miles Bridges (trade) and Luke Kennard (free agency).

Thanks to their prior positioning in the luxury tax and past trades that depleted their ammo of trade capital, the Suns only had marginal ways to improve entering the 2026-27 season.

ESPN showed them a bit of love, pushing them from No. 21 to 19 in their new power rankings:

"Phoenix followed up its solid 45-37 season under first-year coach Jordan Ott with a string of transactions that kept the core in place while swinging for one major new addition in Bridges. The 28-year-old forward averaged 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists for Charlotte last season," wrote Dave McMenamin.

"The Suns, however, parted with two rotation players in Allen and O'Neale to acquire Bridges, but the 2-for-1 pact could help Ott find minutes for everyone this season, especially if Jalen Green is back healthy from his hamstring injury that sabotaged his first season with the team."

Phoenix didn't exactly leapfrog themselves into championship contention, though there is hope a new wrinkle of talent mixed with continuity — and most importantly health — will land them in the next tier of contention after making a surprise push to the playoffs last season.

The Suns still have their deficiencies, however. Phoenix still lacks size throughout their lineup and fans are still harping over the lack of a true point guard within the offense.

Taking a step back and looking at the bigger picture, it's still tough to see how the Suns can't move deep into the Western Conference postseason with San Antonio and Oklahoma City still going as strong as they are.

After winning 45 games last season, what's the true ceiling of the Suns' roster? That's a question Phoenix hopes they can answer after entering this offseason with an unknown level of hope around their core of Booker, Green and Brooks.

The upside is certainly there, and while the Suns probably aren't planning a championship parade anytime soon, Phoenix should be an exciting and potentially even dangerous team when next season rolls around.