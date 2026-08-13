What's Next For Suns After Waiving Veteran Forward

PHOENIX -- After surprisingly waiving Haywood Highsmith yesterday, the Phoenix Suns now have a decision to make with their open roster spot.

According to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro, the Suns "could have interest" in bringing back Highsmith if he clears waivers.

The Suns could have interest in bringing him back if he clears waivers. https://t.co/q74R48MlBI — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) August 12, 2026

Either way, the open roster spot now gives the Suns some flexibility in how they want to fill it.

Highsmith projected to be a third-string forward, but could have been a seamless transition from Royce O'Neale, who was traded to the Charlotte Hornets for Miles Bridges earlier this summer, after he showed some good flashes in the seven regular season games he played for Phoenix after signing with the team midseason.

The Suns don't really have any true positions of need after solidifying the power forward spot with the additions of Bridges and Koa Peat, but Phoenix still has a pretty small team and projected rotation.

Last season, the Suns entered the year with an open roster spot and did not utilize until after the deadline on Highsmith, who was bought out by the Brooklyn Nets after not playing for them following offseason meniscus surgery.

They also opened up another roster spot after waiving Cole Anthony, who they acquired at the trade deadline and did not play a game for Phoenix, which they used to convert Jamaree Bouyea from a two-way to a standard contract.

It's unclear if the Suns want to wait this long again to fill this opening, but new two-way signee Pat Spencer appears to be a prime candidate to be converted to a standard contract at some point of the season after the Golden State Warriors did so with him in each of the last two seasons.

Phoenix won't have a lot of money to offer for this spot, so the Suns won't be getting a big name, but the sudden waiving suggests they could have something up their sleeve in terms of a player they like.

Another important note is that by waiving Highsmith, the Suns reduced their tax bill by more than $11 million, but the number will increase again if they sign a new player to be the 15th man.

If Phoenix does bring back Highsmith, he won't be a bad option at all, as he is a career 37.9% 3-point shooter and his 7-foot wingspan allows him to be very disruptive defensively, which is why he played a key role for the Heat from 2022-25 and would be a valuable veteran presence for the Suns.