Where Suns Rank In Future Draft Capital

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have made it clear they are not too concerned with future draft capital under owner Mat Ishbia, making several trades the last few seasons involving their draft picks.

Still, Phoenix has found ways to trade itself into getting more draft picks leading into draft day and could reportedly do the same this year with the Suns only currently owning the 47th pick.

Heading into the offseason, ESPN's Bobby Marks placed teams into seven tiers of future draft capital.

Here's where the Suns ranked:

Suns Among Bottom Teams of Future Draft Capital

Phoenix found itself in the sixth of the seven tiers alongside the Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks and Orlando Magic. The Denver Nuggets were the only team in the seventh tier, as they are the only team with no tradeable future firsts.

Marks labeled Tier 6 as "These six teams have made win-now trades at the cost of multiple first-round picks."

Phoenix has five incoming future first-round picks, two maximum tradable future first-round picks and three future second-round picks.

Marks wrote of the Suns:

"The Suns do not control their own first for the next six seasons, but have two firsts available to trade. Starting the first night of the draft, Phoenix is allowed to trade the 2027 least favorable first of Cleveland, Minnesota and Utah.

"And despite its first being frozen in 2032 (a result of being over the second apron in 2024-25), Phoenix is still allowed to trade its 2033 first."

The majority of the Suns' draft picks they traded away were in the deals for Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.

Here are all of Phoenix's outgoing first-round picks:

2027 unprotected to Houston

2028 least favorable of Brooklyn, Philadelphia (if 9-30) and Washington

2029 unprotected to Houston or Brooklyn

2030 Washington can swap

2031 unprotected to Memphis

2032 frozen because of exceeding the second apron in 2024-25

It will be interesting to see what the Suns do in terms of draft capital this summer and how willing they are to move picks after showing little hesitancy to do so in recent years.

If Phoenix wants to move up in the draft, it seems more likely it would do by trading away players rather than picks.

At this point, it makes sense for the Suns to try to stack whatever little draft capital they have to either actually keep the picks or have better assets for a trade down the line.

Whatever route the Suns go in, they could very well find a path to moving up in the 2026 NBA Draft.