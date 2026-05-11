PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns were once again just a spectator for Sunday's NBA Draft lottery, as they will not be picking until 47th overall in next month's draft.

Still, there were plenty of new mock drafts that came out following the lottery in what is projected to be a loaded draft class.

Here's who the latest mock drafts have the Suns selecting at 47:

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) celebrates 77-69 win over Louisville at the NCAA Tournament Second Round at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The sophomore point guard led the country with 9.4 assists per game last season to go along with 15.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals.

Fears has proven to be a great floor general, but shot just 32.1% from 3 and Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said he expects Fears to return to school after going through the draft process.

Auburn Tigers forward Keyshawn Hall (7) celebrates a basket as Auburn Tigers take on Wofford Terriers at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala. on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. Auburn Tigers defeated Wofford Terriers 93-62. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 6-foot-7 Hall averaged 19.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists last season, shooting 45.1% from the floor and 37.9% from 3-point range.

Wasserman wrote on Hall:

"On his fourth school in four years, Keyshawn Hall was an incredibly efficient spot-up scorer with his catch-and-shoot game and slashing. Age and poor defense hold him back, but late in the second round, a team could see a gamble worth taking on a 6'7", 240-pound wing averaging over 20 points in the SEC."

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile (7) dribbles in the second half against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Brazile posted averages of 13.0 points (52.5% FG, 34.1% 3PT), 7.3 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.5 steals in his fifth year at Arkansas.

Brazile has an intriguing size profile at 6-foot-10 with a reported 7-foot-3 wingspan and 41" vertical to go along with his floor-spacing ability.

Feb 9, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Temple Owls guard Aiden Tobiason (25) shoots the ball against the Memphis Tigers during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Tobiason is testing the waters despite transferring to Syracuse after he averaged 15.3 points while shooting 48% from the field and 33.8% from 3, 3.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals last season at Temple.

O'Connor wrote on Tobiason:

"Tobiason is a 6-foot-6 wing with a 7-foot-2 wingspan who finishes above the rim, racks up steals with his length, and shows the catch-and-shoot touch and connective feel to project as a 3-and-D wing. But his breakout sophomore year also featured a dip in scoring efficiency after playing a limited role as a freshman. He is testing the waters while transferring to Syracuse, so he could very well decide to spend one more year at school and build on the feedback he receives from NBA teams. But if he stays put, he has the personality that fits this gritty Suns group."

Our Take on Suns' Pick

Any of these options would be good for the Suns, but at this point, it's too hard to predict who will actually be available with all of these younger players seeming more likely to return to school.

For this reason, it could be hard for the Suns to make an upside pick, but rather they could find an experienced college player in this range, such as Brazile, Hall, Arizona's Jaden Bradley or Cincinnati's Baba Miller with Brazile being our top choice if he's available still.

Either way, whoever the Suns pick at 47 will more than likely not play many minutes with all the depth they have, and they should just base the pick off of culture fit and best player available rather than positional fit if they stick with the pick.

There's a lot more trust this time around in the Suns' front office after the offseason they put together last year, so they should be in a good place heading into the draft, which will be held on June 23-24.