Suns GM Expected to Return Next Season
PHOENIX -- It's lining up to be a messy offseason for the Phoenix Suns after crashing and burning out of the NBA's first round of postseason action.
It looks like one face of the franchise will stay.
The Athletic recently dropped a report on the cloudy future of prominent figures within Phoenix's organization, and while the Suns may look for other options to potentially replace coach Frank Vogel, general manager James Jones appears to be staying.
"But the buck stops at the head coach, and for the second offseason in a row, sources briefed on the situation told The Athletic that Phoenix will take a hard look at making a full coaching change or, at the very least, discuss adjustments to Vogel’s staff. General manager James Jones, however, is expected to continue overseeing team-building for the Suns, those sources said."
Jones has largely been tasked with some major moves in the Valley as GM, orchestrating massive moves for stars such as Chris Paul, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.
The Suns previously made a trip to the NBA Finals in 2021 but were unsuccessful in bringing the NBA Finals title back to the Valley for its first time ever.
Phoenix mortgaged a hefty amount of future assets since owner Mat Ishbia took over, and it's not presently known how much of a role Jones/Ishbia had in acquiring the likes of Durant and Beal.
After being swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Suns now face a long offseason with key decisions to be made on who will - and won't - return as championship hopes again flustered.
Jones appears to be sticking around, however.