Suns Reveal Game 1 Starters vs Timberwolves
PHOENIX -- It's time for playoff basketball, baby.
The Phoenix Suns are on the road for Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, which is set for a 12:30 PM PST start time.
Suns coach Frank Vogel will utilize the following starting lineup:
Phoenix Suns Game 1 Starters
Bradley Beal
Devin Booker
Grayson Allen
Kevin Durant
Jusuf Nurkic
With only Damion Lee on the injury report (who has missed the entire season due to meniscus surgery), the Suns enter Game 1 completely healthy:
"Our team is whole now. If you look at what we’ve dealt with, we won 49 games and are a sixth seed. You win 49 games in the (Eastern Conference), you’re a two seed. You win three or four more games (in the Western Conference), you’re talking about being a top two, three seed. You can look backwards or you can look forward, and I look forward to continuing to build the momentum that we’ve built over the last 10 games," said Suns GM James Jones previously this week.
"I think we’ve started to see our team come together. There’s always been a narrative when the big three are together, but I think if you look at our success, you see it’s much deeper than that. When our team is connected, we’re really, really tough to beat.”
The Suns are winners of all three previous regular season meetings against Minnesota, though the Timberwolves approach today with home court advantage after finishing as the West's No. 3 seed.
Vogel believes his troops are ready.
“I’d say the last 10 games of our season has prepared us for that. We’ve got our tails kicked off a few times, quite frankly. There’s been lessons learned in those types of situations that I think have helped strengthen us. I think we showed more offensive toughness in the final three games of the year that we had in some of the prior games. And so hopefully that stretch took care of that.”