Suns Rule Out 4 Starters for Season Finale vs Kings
Having already been eliminated from playoff contention, the Phoenix Suns have ruled out four starters for tomorrow's season finale against the Sacramento Kings.
Devin Booker (right calf soreness), Bradley Beal (rest), Kevin Durant (left ankle sprain) and Nick Richards (right elbow inflammation) will all be out against Sacramento.
Booker said he probably would not be playing after Friday's blowout win over the San Antonio Spurs in Phoenix's home finale.
"I don’t think so," Booker said when asked postgame if he'd be playing against Sacramento (via PHNX's Gerald Bourguet). "Let the young guys get more opportunity, guys that have been working super hard this year and haven’t gotten much of an opportunity. So yeah, I don’t think I’ll be playing."
Even though they knew they were eliminated, the Suns made sure to play Booker, Beal and the rest of the healthy players for their home finale Friday.
“It took a real Suns fan to be in there tonight and still cheer with pride," Booker said of why he played Friday (via 12 News' Jake Garcia). "It's something I don't take lightly. They've always showed love to me.
"I pay the respects to the person that it was either their first time or maybe their last time ever seeing me play.”
Booker had been healthy for a while, but Durant is officially out for the sixth-straight game to close out the year with his left ankle sprain, leaving some fans to worry if he has played his last game in a Suns uniform, given the changes Phoenix is expected to make this offseason after a disheartening 2024-25 season.
As Booker alluded to, the rookies and young players will get more opportunities with the veterans out. Rookies Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro and two-way guard Collin Gillespie developed into pivotal pieces for the Suns down the stretch.
Dunn made the most of Friday's home finale with a career-high 26 points and 11 rebounds.
As for the Kings, they will be looking for a win tomorrow, as they are fighting for better play-in position. Sacramento is tied with the Dallas Mavericks for the ninth seed and owns the tiebreaker over them.
Dallas will be playing on the road tomorrow against the Memphis Grizzlies, who are the eighth seed and trying to move up in the standings themselves with a win.
Sacramento will be without Malik Monk (left calf strain) and Jake LaRavia (left thumb fracture) against the Suns.
Tomorrow's game tips off shortly after 12:30 p.m. Arizona time.