Suns Send Message After Game 1 Loss
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns carried a slim lead against the Minnesota Timberwolves after the first quarter - an opening 12 minutes that previewed the physicality and defense that was sure to ensue.
Through the early stages of the second quarter, Minnesota grabbed the lead and never looked back.
The Suns now find themselves down 1-0 in the series after their 120-95 loss at Target Center, a game that quickly got out of hand for Phoenix towards the end of the third quarter after narrowing their deficit down to four points.
Game 1 offered nearly everything in favor of Minnesota. Guys such as Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert anchored the Wolves' efforts while dominating the glass and seeing their bench outshine Phoenix's reserves in every way imaginable.
For the Suns, Kevin Durant paced the team with 30+ points, though most efforts outside of Royce O'Neale's 14 points off the bench were less than inspiring.
After sweeping the regular season series 3-0 - all wins coming in double digits for Phoenix - the Suns were, for lack of a better term, punched in the mouth in Game 1.
They're confident they'll respond.
"There's things we can do better, we showed that throughout the regular season. We didn't do well enough tonight and we'll make those adjustments and get ready for Game 2," Suns coach Frank Vogel said after the loss. Phoenix has now scored less than 100 points in two of their last five games.
The Suns trailed by as much as 27 and allowed Minnesota to notch 52 rebounds with 13 coming on the offensive end.
“Obviously we’re pissed off about the loss, but we’ll motivate ourselves and know we can play better, I think that's probbaly the most frustrating thing," said Bradley Beal after the loss.
"We know we can play better, we know we can be better - but we play again. It's the first of four. We're excited about our opportunity.
"It’s gonna be a good series. It’s gonna be good bump. We expected them to come out and compete and that's what they're doing. Now we got to respond."
Devin Booker also threw his own two cents in after the game:
"We all just need to adjust to the playoffs, the physicality. They're being ultra-physical with me and I had three early fouls and went to the bench. Just trying to find a rhythm from there," he said.
"That's why it's a series. It's an emotional roller coaster for a lot people, I think the team that can stay sound - not get too high, not get too low and just stick to the task at hand [will win]."
Game 2 is Tuesday, April 23 at 4:30 PM Arizona time.