Ranking Most Disappointing Teams in Suns History
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns' season is officially complete.
The 2023-24 Suns have already gone down in infamy as not only one of the most disappointing teams of recent seasons - but possibly of all time.
The Suns joined the 2021 Miami Heat and the 2004 Spurs as the only six seeds in league history to be swept in the first round of the playoffs - this is certainly not an ideal club to join.
Now, let's take a look at the five most disappointing teams in Suns' history ahead of a very long 2024 offseason ahead for us:
5. 1993-94
This iteration of the Suns was one that was inherently going to have sky-high expectations - due to being the closest team to take down Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls since the late 1980's.
The 93-94 Suns followed up the NBA Finals appearance with a 56-26 record, six fewer wins than the previous season - before bowing out to the eventual NBA champion Houston Rockets in seven games in the conference semifinals.
This team was yet another promising squad that fell short - and this particular instance of falling short lead to a downward spiral in the succeeding years.
4. 2014-15
This version of the Suns directly followed-up a team that missed the playoffs in 2014 despite winning 48 games behind a spirited team effort and star leap from Goran Dragic.
The Suns decided to experiment by signing Isaiah Thomas to form a three-guard lineup next to Eric Bledsoe and Dragic - it ended up backfiring in a massive way.
Dragic was enraged by his new role and was moved to Miami at the trade deadline. Ditto for Thomas, who was sent to the Boston Celtics for a measly package. Markieff and Marcus Morris had volatile relationships with head coach Jeff Hornacek.
The Suns faded as the season progressed - finishing with a 39-43 record and setting up for years of misery.
The only good thing to come out of this season?
The ability to draft Devin Booker 13th overall in the 2015 NBA Draft.
3. 2021-22
Once again a team that followed up a NBA Finals appearance that fell short, this Suns team really made fans fall in love with the core and franchise even more.
The Suns won a franchise-record 64 games while also enjoying all-NBA seasons from Booker and Chris Paul - they were a historically great team from a clutch-time perspective.
This team unfortunately was gutted by a collapse in Games 6/7 of the Western Conference semifinals series against the Dallas Mavericks after going into those very playoffs as possibly THE favorite to win the championship.
2. 2008-09
The 2008-09 team won 46 games.
They also missed the playoffs and fired first-year head coach Terry Porter midway into the campaign.
It followed a five-game exit in the first round at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs, but missing the playoffs entirely and having much turmoil in the 12 months following the departure of Mike D'Antoni made it more disappointing than the 2007-08 result.
The most disappointing part of the season? The failure of the Shaquille O'Neal experience - he was acquired for Shawn Marion and the move ultimately became a sore spot on the Steve Kerr regime.
1. 2023-24
The magnum opus of Suns teams that left the fan-base in turmoil.
This team came into the season with massive expectations and the expectation of at least competing for a title from multiple vantage points.
From inconsistency on a game-to-game basis, to untimely injuries, to reports of disconnect between the coaching staff and players - and everything in between - this Suns team could be considered an utter disaster.
The Suns hired the wrong fit of a head coach. The Suns signed the wrong role players. The process of acquiring Bradley Beal was sound, but the contract is quite albatross moving forward.
The Suns very well could bounce back behind an off-season of shrewd moves, but this team will go down in history as one of the most disappointing teams ever in the NBA at-large.