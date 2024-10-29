The Latest Payton Pritchard Buzzer-Beater Broke Doc Rivers
The Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks, 119-108, on Monday night. The Celtics got a balanced scoring attack with all five starters scoring in double-digits and Payton Pritchard contributing 28 off the bench.
Pritchard made eight of 12 three-pointers including a buzzer-beater to end the third quarter. Yes, Pritchard hit another buzzer-beater. It's just what he does. It doesn't matter how many times you see it, if you're on the other end it just hurts, which you could clearly see in Doc Rivers's body language here.
The Bucks are now 1-3 on the season while the Celtics improved to 4-0.
Keep in mind the Bucks went 17-19 with Doc Rivers in charge last season before losing to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs. After they fired Adrian Griffin after a 30-13 start. Yeah, there's a lot of season left, but it's worth noting.
Boston and Milwaukee play again on November 10th. If Doc is lucky, the Celtics will leave Pritchard home for that one.