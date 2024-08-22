Can Lu Dort Make an All-Defensive Team Next Season?
Oklahoma City has been home to one of the league’s elite perimeter defenders, and he could finally break through next season.
Lu Dort has been notorious for his perimeter defense since his rookie season, but he doesn’t have the accolades to show for it. However, the Thunder’s rise to contention could be what finally puts him over the edge.
Last season, Dort was the first player out in All-Defensive team voting, joining Chet Holmgren and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the first five snubbed. While the Thunder would have had three players on a hypothetical third team, being named a top 10 defender has eluded Dort.
In his five seasons, Dort has only been left off All-Defensive voting in 2019-20 and 2021-22 when he missed significant time. While he has always been in the discussion, the Thunder’s status as a top-five defense is crucial to his chances.
It could also help Dort’s chances to stand out by being compared to one of his newest teammates. Last season, Alex Caruso made an All-Defensive team for the second straight season.
Considering the love Caruso has garnered for his defensive effort and abilities over the past couple of seasons, Dort has a clear path to his first All-Defensive honors if he can defend at the same level as Caruso.
Dort might not have the same raw numbers as Caruso when it comes to blocks or steals, but his defense against stars such as Brandon Ingram and Luka Doncic was critical in the Thunder’s playoff run. However, Caruso’s addition might hurt Dort and the Thunder’s chances of having an All-Defensive selection. Considering three Thunder players finished just outside last season, Caruso’s addition could lead to voters splitting votes among Oklahoma City’s top defenders.
While the new positionless All-Defensive teams did not skew toward bigs significantly last season, the lack of a requirement to vote for perimeter players could seal Dort’s hopes. But if he can have another impressive season and the Thunder can maintain their spot atop the West, Dort will be hard to keep off All-Defensive ballots.
