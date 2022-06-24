Skip to main content

2022 Draft: Thunder Select Jaylin Williams with No. 34 Overall Pick

With their fourth and final pick, the Thunder selected Arkansas' Jaylin Williams

The Oklahoma City Thunder made a huge splash during the 2022 NBA Draft, selecting three players in the lottery and one in the second round. 

With that second rounder, they took Jaylin Williams out of Arkansas. The pick before, they took Jalen Williams of Santa Clara. 

A 6-foot-10 big with great passing and defensive instincts, Oklahoma City took another guy that could be a key rotation piece down the road. Although the Thunder took Chet Holmgren earlier in the night, the center rotation needed to be better established. 

Jaylin Williams does just that. 

Last season at Arkansas, he averaged 10.9 points and 9.8 boards in 31.9 minutes per game. In the Thunder's system, he could blossom into an excellent backup big.

Thunder GM Sam Presti got the chance to take a guy who could have gone back to college for another season and be a potential lottery pick next year. On a loaded Arkansas team, he could have really increased his draft stock. 

Instead, Williams will begin to develop in the NBA in Oklahoma City. 

In what was an active night for the rebuilding Thunder, it appears the team is headed in the right direction. Presti took two high upside players and two that project to have low floors as solid rotational pieces.

These prospects should all compete in NBA Summer League next month.

