2022 NBA Draft: Thunder Select Chet Holmgren with No. 2 Overall Pick

On Thursday night, the 2022 NBA Draft took place. The Oklahoma City Thunder entered the night with two lottery picks, looking to add to their bright young core.

With the No. 2 overall pick, Oklahoma City selected Chet Holmgren. A legit 7-footer, he was one of the best players in the country last season.

Alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, Holmgren now has the chance to be a cornerstone piece for the Thunder. In fact, he's got the upside to even emerge as the face of the franchise. With his size and skill, the versatile big should be a day one starter in OKC.

For the Thunder, he checks two major boxes. For starters, Oklahoma City had lacked a center with star potential which Holmgren has. Additionally, he will immediately help one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the NBA last season.

It was quite a turn of events at the top of the lottery, but OKC ended up with a potential star.

The future is bright for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

