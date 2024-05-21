Stiles Points: 2024 NBA Draft Class Sets Up Perfectly for OKC Thunder
It’s been said, and will continue to be spouted, how bad the 2024 NBA Draft is. However, those who use a blanket statement such as a “bad class” to describe the incoming rookies are missing the bigger picture.
The 2024 NBA Draft sets up perfectly for Oklahoma City. The Thunder own just one pick, kicking the can down the road to future dates for the otherwise owed picks saved by protections this go around. This class is also very kind to OKC with pick No. 12.
The reason for the bad wrap that this batch of prospects receives is due to the lack of immediate star power at the top. If a franchise is void of a leading star, this was the wrong year to tank. However, the draft sees supporting cast members littered throughout it.
The Oklahoma City Thunder will be able to easily find a player who can contribute and develop into a role player for Mark Daigneault in this draft due to the depth of talent in this class. While none of the prospects are worth writing home about to center your franchise around, they can tie a team together.
Stiles Points:
- The Oklahoma City Thunder saw Cason Wallace and Chet Holmgren placed on the NBA All-Rookie Teams on Monday. This marks the fifth time in NBA history a team has won 55-plus games while having two members of the All-Rookie Team.
- The Thunder saw their equipment manager, Wilson Taylor, be named the equipment manager of the year by the NBA. This is an impressive honor to receive for a key behind-the-scenes job.
- The Eastern Conference Finals tip off tonight with a few former OKC Thunder players in action. The Pacers roster Doug McDermott and the Celtics house Al Horford and Svi Mykhailiuk.
- As NBA rumors begin to trickle out it is important to remember that the OKC Thunder are the best at the art of misdirection and with everything on the table as realistic options, this offseason has more potential for eyebrow-rising rumors than ever.
Song of the Day: As Good As I Once Was by Toby Keith.
