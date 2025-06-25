3 Options for OKC Thunder at No. 24 in 2025 NBA Draft
After winning a championship, the NBA world hasn't stopped for Oklahoma City. Just three days since its Game 7 win in the NBA Finals, it is already draft day in Bricktown.
The Thunder have two picks in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft. They enter the day with picks No. 15 and No. 24. After giving you three options for the Bricktown Ballers at pick No. 15, let's do the same for their second first-round selection.
3 options for the OKC Thunder at No. 24
1) Nique Clifford, Colorado State
Clifford's range is all over the place just hours before the draft. For this scribe's money, the Thunder would be better safe than sorry to take the Colorado State product at No. 15. However, if he falls into the range of No. 24, it would be the dream scenario for Oklahoma City.
The forward stands 6-foot-5 with a 6-foot-8 wingspan, checking in at 202 pounds. Clifford is the most well-rounded and ready-made forward in this class (aside from the Cooper Flagg's and Dylan Harper's of the World).
The potential first-round pick brings Oklahoma City positional versatility on both ends of the floor, but particularly defensively, where he can scale up on that end of the floor, which the Thunder love to do, stress-testing its forwards in this spot.
Clifford's relocation on offense would make him a brilliant play-finisher alongside Oklahoma City's table setters and allow for the Thunder's half-court offense to improve –– which it needs to, dramatically, even after winning a title.
On defense, the forward is elite at defending the rim for his size, holding matchups to just a lowly 35% clip at the cup. He closes out hard to spot up shooters, which is key in Oklahoma City's system and in isolation, he more than holds his own as he is a lockdown defender in space.
If the Thunder walk away with Clifford, regardless of draft position, it would be a big win for Oklahoma City.
2) Noah Penda, LMB Elite
Penda can defend close to every position and archetype on the floor. He is the definition of a connective offensive player, which everyone knows by now is what head coach Mark Daigneault looks for.
While the 6-foot-8 forward can make a day one impact, his future upside is also tantalizing for the Bricktown ballers. He needs to evolve his offensive game in a big way at the next level. The hope would be that Penda becomes one of those necessary forwards that great teams roster. A high-level defender without a flashy offensive game that perhaps can's a few triples or has a great back cut, but fundamentally just keeps the ball moving.
3) Liam McNeeley, UCONN
Oklahoma City needs to find a truly knock-down shooter this offseason. While the Thunder roster plenty of capable shooters, very few of them are trusted when the ball leaves their hands. Finding a truly elite 3-point shooter would be key for OKC.
Behind the scenes, you hear that McNeeley crushed his Thunder workout, for whatever that is worth. As a player, the UCONN sharpshooter is a deadly catch-and-shoot option that could help aid Oklahoma City's half-court offense.
While there are defensive concerns with McNeeley, it isn't a stretch to buy into the idea of it working in Bricktown. The UCONN product should be able to be a passable defender, especially when flanked by the Thunder's elite options on that end of the floor.
Be sure to stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of the 2025 NBA Draft.