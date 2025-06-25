3 Options for OKC Thunder With No. 15 Pick in NBA Draft
The Oklahoma City Thunder have capped off a special season. After going for 68-wins in the regular season, cruising through the Western Conference Playoffs and winning its first NBA Championship, it is now time to turn the page to the 2025 NBA Draft.
The league's calendar waits for no one. Not even the world champs, and the Thunder have to be ready to hit the ground running with the NBA Draft starting with Day 1. In the First Round, the OKC Thunder owns picks No. 15 and No. 24.
Sam Presti is already locked away in the war room to sort out how to best utilize these picks. Here are three names to watch with pick No. 15.
1) Thomas Sorber, Georgetown
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been really impressed with Sorber from what you hear behind the scenes. For good reason. At 6-foot-9 and 262.8 pounds, the forward also has a 7-foot-6 wingspan. This is a different frame of player than the Thunder's current roster.
Sorber would allow the Thunder to consistently play lineups that doesn't force everyone on the roster to scale up defensively. Sure, they are really good at it, but of course, everyone gets better when defending a more natural position.
To hone in on that idea, how can you keep Aaron Wiggins on the floor for his secondary offense? By putting him alongside Sorber, who would bump Wiggins up to defending wings and guards rather than bigger forwards, whom he is admittedly uncomfortable guarding.
Sorber has a great feel for the game with touch passes to keep the ball moving offensively when operating in the post. Given the Thunder's track record of liking high post hubs, it is easy to envision Sorber developing into that, along with his play finishing on that end of the floor down the line.
Defensively, good luck scoring in the paint against this big-bodied forward. His frame allows him to defend in space via his ability to recover and block shots from behind, as well as his elite low-man skillset as a defender roaming on the weak side.
The man put up 4.5 stocks (steals + blocks) a night at Georgetown.
2) Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina
Murray-Boyles has a more Thunder-like build. Standing 6-foot-6 and checking in at 239 pounds with a 7-foot-0 wingspan, he is able to scale up defensively and operate perfectly as a small-ball five for in Mark Daigneault's system.
The South Carolina product is a brilliant off-ball defender who can capitalize as a clean-up crew member alongside the Thunder's elite point of attack defender.
Offensively, he understands where the ball should go when it hits his hands. He has eye-popping footwork to get to his spots and cap off plays, which makes him a dangerous player off the catch.
Murray-Boyles only shot 26% from beyond the arc but 70% at the charity stripe to give a glimmer of hope that, alongside Chip Engelland, the Thunder could mold him into a passable shooter. On top of his individual work, the spacing and quality of shots Oklahoma City can funnel to him is another reason to slightly buy into a 3-point improvement from the Gamecock.
The bottom line with Murray-Boyles remains that with this pick, the Thunder would be adding to its already elite defense.
3) Cedric Coward, Washington State
This would be a very Sam Presti pick. A late riser in the 2025 NBA Draft after playing just six games at Washington State. One of Coward's biggest knocks is his competition level, though Presti has shown an ability to evaluate these mid-major standouts and understand what is translatable.
Coward is a proven shooter as he strokes the trey ball at a 38% clip over his three-year collegiate career.
The Washington State product is an elite athlete with plenty of upside to boot, as well as owning enough traits to make a day one impact.
Coward can start his NBA career as a 3-and-D option while adding more off the catch and creation to his game as his rookie season progresses.
Up next, we will take a look at the three options the OKC Thunder should consider at pick No. 24 in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft.
