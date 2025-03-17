4 Sleeper Prospects in the NCAA Tournament Who Could Fit the OKC Thunder

The intriguing flashes have remained a constant from Magoon Gwath: 15.2 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.2 BLK, and 1.0 3PM over the last 5. Fluid mover at his size with soft touch and impressive defensive range. The 19-year-old broke San Diego State’s freshman blocks record this weekend. https://t.co/ZWWIZoh166 pic.twitter.com/i1d5GCSyFV