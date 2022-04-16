Added Lottery Pick Gives Thunder more Flexibility

On Friday, the New Orleans Pelicans completed their come-from-behind win over the Los Angeles Clippers, officially granting Oklahoma City an added lottery pick.

Had Los Angeles prevailed, OKC would’ve been locked into the 15th overall selection, rather than a likely shot at No. 12 with the added benefit of around a 7% chance at top 4 odds.

Disregarding the unlikely chances they end up with a top pick, jumping up three spots to No. 12 is a major win in itself for the Thunder.

The 2022 draft isn’t strong generally, certainly in comparison to 2021, but there is a slight surge in talent from fifteenth to twelfth.

General manager Sam Presti likely wouldn’t taken a developmental shot with No. 15: Nikola Jovic, Jaden Hardy, Tari Eason. But with the 12th slot, there’s much more NBA-ready talent.

The top four are likely set: Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero, Jabari Smith Jr. and Jaden Ivey. Iowa junior Keegan Murray should follow soon after.

Outside of those selections, the lottery will feature shifting and sliding depending on the draft order and team fits and needs.

Theoretically, the Thunder will be able to select one of Shaedon Sharpe, Jalen Duren, Bennedict Mathurin, Dyson Daniels, Johnny Davis, AJ Griffin, Jeremy Sochan or Mark Williams.

There’s plenty of different types and strengths littered throughout the late lottery, and Presti should have plenty of options.

The jump in spots has also added more trade value, in case Presti opted for that route.

Regardless, the added lotto pick gives Oklahoma City even more options than it had just yesterday.

The 2022 NBA Draft lottery will take place on Tuesday, May 17.

