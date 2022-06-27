Chet Holmgren Set to Elevate His Thunder Teammates

The Thunder's newest top prospect can already envision playing alongside his new teammates.

With the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder selected Chet Holmgren. A versatile big out of Gonzaga, he’s set to open up quite a few things for the Thunder both offensively and defensively.

With as talented as Holmgren is, he’s expected to round out the trio of the future in Oklahoma City. Alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, he should thrive in most situations while also making his teammates better.

During the Thunder’s introductory rookie press conference, Holmgren was asked specifically about his fit with Gilgeous-Alexander and Giddey.

“I feel like I fit in pretty well with them. They’re great players, do a lot of things on the basketball court,” said the 7-footer.

From there Holmgren talked about his ability to space the floor. Not only is he able to stretch the floor vertically as a lob threat, but he’s also a quality shooter which will space horizontally.

Last season, Gilgeous-Alexander and Giddey lacked a legit lob threat. They’re exceptional passers, meaning Holmgren will likely unlock a completely new piece of their games.

Additionally, both of these Oklahoma City guards like to drive the ball and get into the paint and midrange. With the Thunder lacking that perimeter spacing and being one of the league’s worst 3-point shooing teams last season, those lanes were often clogged.

With Holmgren being nearly a 40% shooter from deep last season at Gonzaga, he should open the lane for his driving counterparts.

Overall, Holmgren should fit seamlessly into the Thunder offense from day one. He’ll also make life easier for his teammates as well. It’s a perfect fit in Oklahoma City.

