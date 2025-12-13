Saturday night in Vegas will be must see TV. The Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs are as fully healthy as can be at this part of the season headlined by Victor Wembanyama and Isaiah Hartenstein each returning to the fold for their respective sides. The Spurs are only missing G League assignees while the Thunder are missing sharpshooter Isaiah Joe as he deals with a knee contusion.

There are plenty of stakes around this game, the 82nd game on each teams schedule with the two sides hoping to have an 83rd game added to the slate with Tuesday's NBA Cup championship to continue their pursuit of the title and the ultimate cash prize.

Oklahoma City and San Antonio will play for the first time this season, which now marks five matchups between the two –– including three clashes in the next two weeks.

Here is what to watch for in this NBA Cup Semifinal matchup between these Western Conference Foes that could very likely meet up in the NBA Playoffs.

Feb 29, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) and San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) battle for position in the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

What to Watch For in OKC Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama will be under the microscope in his return after being sidelined for multiple weeks. Especially on this stage, in a standalone game, against his NBA rival in Chet Holmgren. While these two say all the right things and seem to really respect one another, it is clear when they step on the floor, they want to get the better of the other and play with just a tick more intensity than any given night. Watching these two battle down low, even through Wembanyama's minute restriction, is going to be one of the highlights of this young NBA season.

With Isaiah Hartenstein back in the fold, who missed his first game the next five the day Jalen Williams returned, meaning this is the first time this season Mark Daigneault has had his perceived starting lineup at his disposal. Many believe the Thunder will start superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Defensive ace Lu Dort, All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams, Rising Star Chet Holmgren and Hartenstein at the five. Will it play out that way? Time will tell.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are elite defensively in part due to their ability to create turnovers. The Spurs are in the upper half of the NBA at protected the ball and have a fully healthy ball handler group in this game. Can the OKC Thunder turn over De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper at a high rate?

Game Information

Date: Dec. 13

Matchup: OKC Thunder (24-1) vs. San Antonio Spurs (17-7)

Time: 08:00 PM CT

Location: T Mobile Center –– Las Vegas, NV

TV: Amazon

Radio: WWLS The Sports Animal (98.1 FM)

The Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to win this contest and punch their tickets to the NBA Cup Championship game to prolong their stay in Vegas until Tuesday night for the second time in as many years. The OKC Thunder made it all the way to the NBA Cup championship a year ago, only to fall to the Milwaukee Bucks. The losers of this contest will return to their regular season schedule and not have to face an 83rd game. OKC would have four whole days off before returning to action on Thursday, Dec. 18, against the L.A. Clippers in the Paycom Center.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of this Oklahoma City Thunder season as the Bricktown Ballers continue to make history this season.