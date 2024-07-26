Denver Nuggets Behind the Scenes Video Reveals Consistent Strategy From OKC Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder have long been aggressive in the NBA Draft - When top executive Sam Presti targets a player he typically is able to move mountains to acquire said prospect. That strategy was no different in the 2024 NBA Draft.
After circling Dillon Jones in the 2023 NBA Draft as a second-round prospect the Weber State product elected to return to school in hopes of being a first-round. Oklahoma City made that dream come true by issuing five second-round picks to New York in a draft night swap to land pick No. 26 and select the unorthodox swingman.
However, that was not the first time the Thunder attempted to climb back into day one of the 2024 NBA Draft. After grabbing Nikola Topic with the No. 12 pick, Oklahoma City fished around for another chance to select in the first-round.
This week, the Denver Nuggets released an inside look at their 2024 NBA Draft process in a YouTube documentary which revealed a consistent strategy with Oklahoma City.
The video alludes to the OKC Thunder offering up four future second-round picks for pick No. 28 - presumably to select Jones. Though, the Nuggets did not stay in that slot making a swap with the Suns to grab DaRon Holmes II and the Thunder went up to No. 26 on draft night.
It is clear the Thunder have coveted Jones every step of the way but this look inside the Nuggets war room just confirms how aggressive Oklahoma City consistently is on draft night.
